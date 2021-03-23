Man Arrested on Suspicion of Attacking Elderly Woman, Threatening Others

A Canyon Country man was arrested last week after deputies believe he assaulted an elderly woman, threatened other victims, and attempted to steal firearms from the residence’s safe.

At approximately 1:15 p.m. Friday, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a report of a family disturbance occurring on the 30600 block of The Old Dirt Road in Canyon Country.

“Upon arrival, deputies learned, during a verbal dispute, the suspect physically assaulted an elderly female adult and also made verbal threats against the victims,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the station. “The suspect additionally tampered with a safe storing multiple firearms and ammunition within the home.”

Arriaga said the 45-year-old suspect was a tenant at the residence and, at some point during the incident, he allegedly tried to break into a locked safe inside the home that contained multiple firearms and ammunition.

Deputies quickly arrived on the scene before any shots had been fired, Arriaga said, and the suspect, who’s a previously convicted felon, was arrested on suspicion of felonious possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, elder abuse, and criminal threats.

He is being held in lieu of $200,000 bail.

