Man’s Body Found in Restroom at Hart Park; Detectives Investigating

Uploaded: , Friday, Jul 31, 2020

By Tammy Murga | The Signal

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau have started an investigation after the body of a man was found at William S. Hart Park Friday morning.

Parks Bureau deputies received reports of a body found in a park restroom, according to Homicide Detective Ralph Hernandez.

The incident was reported at around 6:23 a.m. in the 24100 block of Newhall Avenue in Newhall, where Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel also responded to the scene for a medical emergency but found that the person was “dead on arrival,” according to fire officials.

The man was described as a “caucasian male in his 30s,” said Sarah Ardalani, spokeswoman for the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office, who also confirmed the person was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:31 a.m.

Identification and examination into the cause of his death remain pending, she added.

A Coroner’s van was seen backed up to the restroom at the park Friday morning.

This is a breaking story; more details will be added when available.

 

