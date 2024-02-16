Special Events Tickets for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Now on Sale

The 28th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival makes a triumphant return in 2024 to William S. Hart Park (24151 Newhall Avenue) on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. In addition to a weekend of fun activities, live music and savory food that celebrates the City of Santa Clarita’s rich western heritage, the Cowboy Festival also offers attendees the chance to experience special events and concerts throughout Old Town Newhall.

General admission to the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival will be free once again for all attendees and includes opportunities to purchase a variety of cowboy cuisine, shop from western wear vendors and partake in activities such as archery, hatchet throwing and mechanical bull riding. You can also experience wool spinning, candle making, leather stamping, panning for gold and more in Gilchrist Farm’s Pioneer Corner, line dancing with the Bootscoot Bosses and much more. There will also be a full schedule of entertaining performances across three stages throughout William S. Hart Park.

Tickets to additional special performances and experiences as part of the 28th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival are now on sale to the public! Tickets to these events, which begin on Friday, April 19, can be purchased by visiting CowboyFestival.org. Special VIP packages for the Cowboy Festival are also on sale now and can be purchased for $100 for the weekend. The VIP experience grants admission to the Cowboy Cantina, located on The Patio at Hart Hall and includes a catered lunch served from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m., drinks, the opportunity to mingle with festival performers and special front of the line shuttle service to and from the Cowboy Festival Shuttle Site (22400 13th Street).

Venues in and around Old Town Newhall will host additional ticketed events. The full lineup of ticketed performances and opportunities is below.

Californio Fiesta De Rancho Camulos

Description: Explore Don Ygnacio del Valle’s estancia at Rancho Camulos Museum and National Historic Landmark, one of the best surviving examples of an early Californio Rancho in its original setting. Enjoy an authentic Vanquero buffet, an intimate Cowboy musical performance and costumed docent-led tours.

Location: Rancho Camulos Museum (5164 East Telegraph Road)

Date : Friday, April 19

Time: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Newhall Family Theatre “Cowboy Family Night”

Description: Enjoy a night of music, comedy tall tales and cowboy storytelling. Hear beautiful music from the award-winning Kristyn Harris, learn how to yodel like a pro, laugh at accordion shenanigans and comedy from festival legend Sourdough Slim and his sidekick Robert Armstrong and join in a singalong of some classic Western songs.

Location : Newhall Family Theatre (24607 Walnut Street)

Date: Friday, April 19

Time: 7 p.m.– 8:30 p.m.

Melody Ranch Motion Picture Tour

Location: Cowboy Festival Shuttle Site (22400 13th Street)

Date : Saturday, April 20

Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Dancing into the Dusk

Description: Learn how to line dance to beats provided by a DJ, refresh yourself with beverages for purchase from Lucky Luke Brewing and grab a bite at the food trucks.

Location: William S. Hart Park (24151 Newhall Avenue)

Date : Saturday, April 20

Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Blue Cloud Movie Ranch Tour

Location: Cowboy Festival Shuttle Site (22400 13th Street)

Date : Sunday, April 21

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For more details about the 2024 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, please visit CowboyFestival.org.

