Living History, Skills Tests Coming to Annual Cowboy Festival

The city of Santa Clarita’s 28th Annual Cowboy Festival, set to return to William S. Hart Park (24151 Newhall Avenue) on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will bring an exciting lineup for attendees to partake in. With a blend of engaging experiences such as living history and other activities that will test your skill, this year’s Cowboy Festival promises to be a memorable event.

Fully immerse yourself in the Old West with visits to various living history areas throughout the Cowboy Festival. Gather ‘round the forge with Wishbone McCray and Manflo Jones at the Blacksmith’s Shop, where you’ll hear their tales of the western ways of life, witness the art of blacksmithing and even purchase a custom horseshoe with your name stamped on it. As you travel through the park, be sure to get caught up in the fancy roping skills of professional trick roper Dave Thornbury, a must snap photo opportunity as he spins and twists loops in intricate patterns. Stop for a chat with The New Buffalo Soldiers and their trusty horses, as they tell their story and share their contributions of black men on the American western frontier. In addition, you won’t want to miss Gilchrist Farm’s Pioneer Corner, where you can experience wool spinning, candle making, leather stamping, panning for gold and so much more.

As you roam through William S. Hart Park, you’ll discover several activities and attractions that require skillful expertise! Try your hand at riding the mechanical bull, hatchet throwing and archery or test yourself at the Goldrush Games, a western-themed carnival inspired competition. Stomp your boots with the Bootscoot Bosses Line Dance Crew and learn new line dancing moves from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., with lessons beginning every hour. For a special keepsake, get your very own caricature “Wanted Poster” sponsored by City of Hope | Santa Clarita. For those animal lovers, a stop at the Barnyard is at the top of your list with animal tours and presentations throughout the day. For those guests who are sensory sensitive, take a break at the Chill Zone in partnership with Include Everyone Project.

General admission to the Cowboy Festival continues to be free and attendees will be treated to an array of live musical performances across three stages. Special ticketed performances and tours that round out the 28th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, as well as Cowboy Festival VIP Experience packages, are now on sale to the public. For more information on musical performances, or to purchase tickets to these additional events, visit CowboyFestival.org.

