Mar 4: Discover the ‘Art of Healing’ In the First Floor Gallery of City Hall

The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the newest art exhibit, “The Art of Healing,” at the First Floor Gallery of Santa Clarita City Hall.

The art exhibit will be displayed at City Hall from March 4 through April 22.

“The Art of Healing” showcases the healing and restorative properties of nature. This exhibit is in conjunction with the Santa Clarita Public Library’s 2022 One Story One City Program.

One Story One City encourages discussion between residents and promotes reading and learning through the celebration of one story during the month of March. The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to announce this year’s 2022 book selection, “The Nature Fix: Why Nature Makes Us Happier, Healthier, and More Creative,” by Florence Williams.

Join the city for an evening to discuss the featured artwork and get to know the artists behind the unique pieces on March 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the First Floor Gallery. Enjoy light refreshments with a sound healing class by a natural-born healer and mentor, Gloria Otero. To learn more about Gloria’s classes, visit her website. Guests are also encouraged to create their own nature-inspired bookmarks.

To learn more about “The Art of Healing” and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, please contact Sydney Adam at sadam@santa-clarita.com.

