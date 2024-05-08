SCV Chamber Launches New Podcast: “The Voice(s) of Business”

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce today announced the launch of its newest initiative, “The Voice(s) of Business” podcast in partnership with SCAN Media, LLC and 95Visual.

This exciting venture aims to spotlight the diverse and dynamic businesses, along with the remarkable business owners and leaders, who represent the vibrant Santa Clarita Valley business community.

“We’re excited about this collaboration with our Chamber. There’s such a rich history with the SCV Chamber that also tracks with the history of the Santa Clarita Valley. So, it’s great to be able to connect with all of the unique voices that make up our community, to share their stories of their personal journeys and to learn about their businesses.” said Corey Nathan, Exec. Producer, Host SCAN Media and Joshua Maddux, Founder and CEO of 95Visual.

In each episode, “The Voice(s) of Business” will delve into the stories, challenges, successes, and insights of local businesses and entrepreneurs. From startups to seasoned industry leaders, the podcast will feature a wide range of voices, showcasing the richness and diversity of our business landscape.

“Our community is teeming with incredible talent, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit,” said Becki Robb, Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “With ‘The Voice(s) of Business,’ we aim to shine a spotlight on these remarkable individuals and businesses, celebrating their contributions and sharing their journeys with the world.”

Through engaging conversations and thought-provoking interviews, “The Voice(s) of Business” will provide listeners with valuable insights, inspiration, and a deeper understanding of what makes our community so special.

“The SCV Chamber has been the Voice of Business for over 100 years and is proud to bring the Voice(s) of our community with the new podcast. There is power in unity and collaboration,” said Ivan Volschenk, President & CEO of the SCV Chamber. “By amplifying the voices and stories of our local businesses, we hope to continue to foster a sense of connection and pride within our community and the SCV Chamber, while also providing a platform for learning and growth. We hope you will join us as we celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship, innovation, and community that defines our amazing Valley. Subscribe today and be inspired by the voices shaping our business landscape.”

Listeners can expect to hear from a diverse array of guests, including small business owners, industry experts, innovators, and community leaders. Topics will range from entrepreneurship and leadership to industry trends, local initiatives, and more.

“The Voice(s) of Business” podcast is now available on Apple, Spotify and anywhere you get your podcasts.

For more information, sponsorship opportunities or to inquire about guest opportunities, please contact SCV Chamber at hello@scvchamber.com.

