April 26: SCV Job Fair Returns

The Santa Clarita Economic Development Corporation has partnered with College of the Canyons, the city of Santa Clarita, the Chamber of Commerce, and America’s Job Centers of California to host another valley-wide job fair.

This will be the fourth collaborative job fair between our organizations, and in the fall SCVEDC had over 100 employers and approximately 600 job seekers attend.

Visit the SCV Job Fair website for event details, or to sign up as an employer.

College of the Canyons will be offering resume writing assistance to all job seekers on specific dates on-campus or via Zoom.

The job fair will take place on April 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at COC’s west gym at the Valencia campus.

Job seekers can get more information here.

Those wanting to register their business for the fair can click here for more information.

