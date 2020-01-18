March 10: Glenn Miller Orchestra to Swing at West Ranch

The world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will swing into the Santa Clarita Valley for a special one-night-only event at the West Ranch High School Theater on Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m.

The most sought-after big band in the world will take the stage with Bandleader Nick Hilscher at the helm, performing beloved hits from the orchestra’s extensive library, which includes “In the Mood,” “Moonlight Serenade” and “Pennsylvania 6-5000.”

Hosted by West Ranch High School’s music program, the concert will be an event for all ages and offers the chance to experience history, enjoy the magical melodies and walk away knowing you’re supporting a new generation of talented musicians in the process.

* $25 – Seniors/Students/Military

* $30 – General

* $40 – Premium Seating

Prices increase by $5 at the door the day of the event.

Tickets are available online at westranchmusic.com, by phone at 661-222-1220 ext. 645, or at one of the locations listed below:

* VALENCIA — Nick Rail Music, 25868 McBean Parkway, 661-288-2345

* NEWHALL — Nationwide Insurance, 23236 Lyons Ave #205 25830, 661-254-1714

* STEVENSON RANCH — Innovations Salon, 25830 McBean Pkwy., 661-255-5580

* VALENCIA — Oakmont Santa Clarita, 24070 Copper Hill Dr., 661-210-3340

The West Ranch High School Theater is located at 26255 Valencia Blvd., Stevenson Ranch 91381.

About West Ranch High School Music

Established in 2005, West Ranch High School’s music programs offer a multitude of opportunities to the next generation of up-and-coming musicians. With an emphasis on teaching technique and repertoire, directors Jason Marshall and Brian Leff consistently lead the award-winning bands, jazz ensembles and orchestras to excellence.

About The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra

The most popular and sought-after big band in the world today for both concert and swing dance engagements. With

its unique jazz sound, the Glenn Miller Orchestra is considered to be one of the greatest bands of all time. The

present Glenn Miller Orchestra was formed in 1956 and has been touring consistently since, playing an average of

300 live dates a year all around the world.