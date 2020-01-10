March 12: SCVEDC’s Economic Outlook Event

As always the Economic Outlook will include an in-depth look into our national and local economies, as well as discuss global trends. In 2020, the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation (SCVEDC) is celebrating its 10th anniversary, so this year’s Outlook event will be better than ever.

The event will take place Thursday, March 12, from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

Keynote Speaker



Nationally renowned (and very entertaining) speaker Peter Zeihan will keynote the conference. Zeihan is a geopolitical strategist who helps people understand how the world works. He combines an expert understanding of demography, economics, energy, politics, technology, and security to help clients best prepare for an uncertain future.

Economic Outlook Forecast



Dr. Mark Schniepp will reveal the economic forecast for the national, state and local economies.This is the only event that provides a detailed economic forecast at the local level. Each attendee will receive a digital copy of the 2020 Economic Outlook Book. Hard copies will also be available for purchase at the conference.

