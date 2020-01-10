March 12: SCVEDC’s Economic Outlook Event

As always the Economic Outlook will include an in-depth look into our national and local economies, as well as discuss global trends. In 2020, the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation (SCVEDC) is celebrating its 10th anniversary, so this year’s Outlook event will be better than ever.
The event will take place Thursday, March 12, from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
Keynote Speaker
Peter Zeihan.
Nationally renowned (and very entertaining) speaker Peter Zeihan will keynote the conference. Zeihan is a geopolitical strategist who helps people understand how the world works. He combines an expert understanding of demography, economics, energy, politics, technology, and security to help clients best prepare for an uncertain future.
Economic Outlook Forecast
Dr. Mark Schniepp
Dr. Mark Schniepp will reveal the economic forecast for the national, state and local economies.This is the only event that provides a detailed economic forecast at the local level. Each attendee will receive a digital copy of the 2020 Economic Outlook Book. Hard copies will also be available for purchase at the conference.
LANCASTER — The Cougars had four starters reach double figures, including a team-high 20 points from freshman Christopher Bradford, but it wasn't enough as College of the Canyons finished on the wrong end of an 84-80 conference loss to host Antelope Valley College.
Wide receiver Alonzell Henderson and center Jordan Palmer are representing College of the Canyons as selections to the 2019 California Community College Football Coaches Association (CCCFCA) All-America Team, headlining a class of honorees that also includes four All-State Team selections.
Kaiser Permanente Santa Clarita Medical Offices 1 and Canyon Country Medical Offices were recognized Tuesday for earning the Kaiser Permanente Garfield Distinction Award for achievement in operational excellence.
After an up-and-down month of December in which College of the Canyons knocked off two of the state's top-ranked teams but finished with a losing record, the Lady Cougars are set to begin Western State Conference (WSC) play on Wednesday.
It has been 23 days since the Santa Clarita Christian School (SCCS) boys soccer team has played. On Wednesday, the Cardinals hosted Heritage Christian at Central Park in their first game since the holiday break and the first game of the New Year.
Join the William S. Hart Museum in celebrating the 100th wedding anniversary of Hollywood’s first power couple, Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks, Sr., at the inaugural Newhallywood Silent Film Festival, Friday, Feb. 14 - Sunday, Feb. 16.
Starting Sunday, Jan. 12, Southern California Edison will pull wire and install new conductors at the Pardee Station on Rye Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. Work is anticipated to take five days to complete, though road protection measures are planned to be in place until Sunday, Jan. 19.
City of Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County officials expressed appreciation for Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest push to tackle homelessness across California, which includes a proposed $1.4 billion plan for affordable housing and preventative health care services.
While sheriff’s deputies were patrolling the 27000 block on The Old Road Tuesday morning around 12 a.m., they observed a “suspicious” man approaching different patrons at gas pumps, and the incident resulted in three arrests, according to a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station news release.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Thursday recognized January as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Human trafficking is a pandemic that crosses all demographic, racial, and socioeconomic lines.
Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Monday that film producer Harvey Weinstein has been charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents over a two-day period in 2013.
Music fans looking to expand their auditory horizons are in for a treat as the city of Santa Clarita prepares to launch "Scenes," a new series of events showcasing global music through the ages, at The Main in Old Town Newhall on Friday, January 24, starting at 8 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is expected to review Thursday the art exhibit schedule for 2020, which includes a section designated for nonprofit organizations to showcase their work in a local community space.
In the January edition of her "Keeping Up with Katherine" newsletter, Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger invites residents to help with the Greater Los Angeles 2020 Homeless Count in the Santa Clarita Valley on Tuesday, January 21.
Show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced today that veteran Oscars director Glenn Weiss will return to direct the 92nd Oscars, to air live Sunday, February 9, on the ABC Television Network.
