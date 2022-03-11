March 13: Judy Collins at Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center

Judy Collins will appear live onstage at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Sunday, March 13 at 7 p.m. She has long inspired audiences with sublime vocals, boldly vulnerable songwriting, personal life triumphs and a firm commitment to social activism.
In the 1960s, she evoked both the idealism and steely determination of a generation united against social and environmental injustices. Five decades later, her luminescent presence shines brightly as new generations bask in the glow of her iconic 55-album body of work and heed inspiration from her spiritual discipline to thrive in the music industry for half a century.
Collins hits include: “Someday Soon,” “Both Sides Now” and “Send in the Clowns” among dozens of other songs.
Judy Collins will appear live onstage at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Sunday, March 13 at 7 p.m. She has long inspired audiences with sublime vocals, boldly vulnerable songwriting, personal life triumphs and a firm commitment to social activism.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, Vasquez Rocks Nature Center Associates and the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians are hosting a free, family-friendly event, "Day at the Rocks," Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will you have the luck of the Irish and find a pot o’ gold at the end of a rainbow when SENSES Block Parties return to Old Town Newhall this month? The monthly themed events return for full season in 2022.
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs reminds L.A. County tenants and landlords that COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance is available and applications are open through March 31, 2022. Eligible tenants and landlords are urged to apply immediately. Applications will no longer be accepted after March 31, 2022.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and Senator Mike McGuire, D-North Coast have joined mental health leaders and professionals to urge support of a bill to provide grants of $25,000 to aspiring clinicians who commit to serving two years in communities of high need.
SCV Water is undertaking a review of electoral division boundaries, as required by state law. The final virtual public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 15 at 6:30 p.m. and the public is invited to attend. Community input is invited.
Old Town Newhall Specific Plan updates will be presented when the Santa Clarita Planning Commission meets Tuesday, March 15 at 6 p.m. The focus will be an overview of accomplishments to date in meeting plan objectives. The meeting will also include elections of new Planning Commission chairperson and vice chairperson.
In response to a motion recommending that Camp Joseph Scott in Santa Clarita be used to permanently house youth formerly under the supervision of the Division of Juvenile Justice, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger submitted a competing motion that instead designates Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar to serve as a Secure Youth Treatment Facility for this population.
The American Job Center of California and Lockheed Martin are hosting a hiring event on Monday, March 28 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at The Hyatt Regency Valencia and Monday, March 29 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Antelope Valley Fair Grounds.
Judy Collins will appear live onstage at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Sunday, March 13 at 7 p.m. She has long inspired audiences with sublime vocals, boldly vulnerable songwriting, personal life triumphs and a firm commitment to social activism.
Cajun's Aviation Dream will host a fundraiser at the Lucky Luke Santa Clarita Taproom Saturday, April 2 at 11 a.m. The event is held in honor of celebrate Maj. Stephen “Cajun” Del Bagno's fourth "Angelversary."
At its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 8, the Santa Clarita City Council officially approved an agreement with Five Point Operating Company, LP, for the community builder to become the presenting sponsor of The Cube.
A motion by Supervisors Mitchell and Kuehl agendized for the Board of Supervisors meeting coming up on March 15, 2022, recommends Camp Scott in Santa Clarita and Campus Kilpatrick in the unincorporated area of Malibu Canyon as permanent facilities for juvenile males formerly under the Division of Juvenile Justice authority.
The 13th annual "How The West Was Won" charity shoot will provide fun and prizes for everyone, from experienced shooters to men and women who never held a gun, all while raising much needed funds for Carousel Ranch.
Volunteers will continue to build the new connection trail between Newhall Pass and Needham Ranch Open Space. This trail will be a key connection in the Crest-to-Coast Trail project which will run from the Pacific Crest Trail in Agua Dulce to the Ventura County Line.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, Vasquez Rocks Nature Center Associates and the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians are hosting a free, family-friendly event, "Day at the Rocks," Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with RG Brake & Alignment in Valencia, will be hosting a free Catalytic Converter Etching Event on several dates throughout the month of March.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.