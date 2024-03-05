header image

March 5
1864 - L.A. Star newspaper report: County supervisors have accepted Beale's Cut as complete [story]
Beale's Cut
March 16: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Presents ‘Bruckner Birthday Brilliance’
Tuesday, Mar 5, 2024
Santa Clarita Master Chorale

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Artistic Director Allan Robert Petker, is scheduled March 16 to present its classical concert, “Bruckner Birthday Brilliance.”

Anton Bruckner is considered one of the music masters of the Romantic era. 2024 marks his 200th birthday. The Master Chorale will celebrate by performing two of his works with orchestra: “Te Deum” and “Mass in E minor,” along with several of his choral motets.

The concert is scheduled 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

Established in 1998, the Santa Clarita Master Chorale promotes fine choral music through its yearly concert series, educational enrichment programs and involvement in community-based arts platforms. The Chorale performs works selected from a wide range of choral repertoire.

For more information about the Santa Clarita Master Chorale or to purchase tickets for its 2023-2024 music season, visit SCMasterChorale.org. 
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 18: The 12th Annual Hart Games
The 12th Annual Hart Games return on Monday, March 18 at Valencia High School in Valencia, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
March 18: The 12th Annual Hart Games
Cougars Win Second Straight Conference Tourney, Remain Undefeated
College of the Canyons Men's Golf won its second straight Western State Conference event, posting a 10-stroke advantage over runner-up Santa Barbara City College to remain undefeated on the season.
Cougars Win Second Straight Conference Tourney, Remain Undefeated
March 9: Santa Clarita Symphony ‘Awakening Spring’ Concert
The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra will host the "Awakening Spring" concert Saturday, March 9 at 7 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center, 19300 Nadal St., Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
March 9: Santa Clarita Symphony ‘Awakening Spring’ Concert
March 16: Puppy Adoption Event St. Patrick’s Day Weekend
Ken and Joe's Powersports Dealership will host a special Pet Adoption Event taking place on March 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 21618 Golden Triangle Road, Santa Clarita CA 91350.
March 16: Puppy Adoption Event St. Patrick’s Day Weekend
March 16: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Presents ‘Bruckner Birthday Brilliance’
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Artistic Director Allan Robert Petker, is scheduled March 16 to present its classical concert, “Bruckner Birthday Brilliance.”
March 16: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Presents ‘Bruckner Birthday Brilliance’
March 9: SCV Eco Alliance Eco-Film Festival
Six environmental films with a short discussion following each will be screened at the SCV Eco Alliance Eco-Film Festival to be held on the College of the Canyons Valencia campus on Saturday, March 9.
March 9: SCV Eco Alliance Eco-Film Festival
March 8: Lure of Paradise Video Art Exhibit
View "Lure of Paradise" an art show put on by California Institute of the Arts alumni on Friday, March 8 at 7 p.m.
March 8: Lure of Paradise Video Art Exhibit
Barger Seeks Tax Relief for Homeowners Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has introduced a motion that explores bringing tax relief to homeowners in the communities of Val Verde, Live Oak and Hasley Hills impacted by odors from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Barger Seeks Tax Relief for Homeowners Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill
California Credit Union Foundation to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects
California Credit Union Foundation encourages Santa Clarita Valley teachers who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its spring Teacher Grant program. Ten grants of $500 each will be awarded to area teachers in April in the spring program.
California Credit Union Foundation to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects
March 16: COC Hosts Second Annual International Animation Festival
College of the Canyons will host its second annual International Animation Festival on Saturday, March 16 to showcase the work of student animators at the high school and college level.
March 16: COC Hosts Second Annual International Animation Festival
Schiavo Champions Affordable Housing Solutions for Foster Youth
In an effort to address the critical housing needs of foster youth, California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has submitted bill, AB 2674, which encourages private sector investment in affordable housing with units specifically for foster youth and low-income families.
Schiavo Champions Affordable Housing Solutions for Foster Youth
Today in SCV History (March 5)
1864 - L.A. Star newspaper report: County supervisors have accepted Beale's Cut as complete [story]
Beale's Cut
Ken Striplin | One Story One City
Personally, and professionally, I have always been committed to a life of learning and a huge part of that is reading.
Ken Striplin | One Story One City
Lady Mustangs Upset No. 1 Seed to Win GSAC Championship
The Master's University women's basketball team upset No-1 seed Vanguard 68-65 Saturday to win the Golden State Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Tournament Championship in Atherton, Calif.
Lady Mustangs Upset No. 1 Seed to Win GSAC Championship
March 14: Mayor’s Committee on Employment of Individuals with Disabilities
The Santa Clarita business community is invited to attend the SCV Mayor’s Committee on Employment of Individuals with Disabilities Thursday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at The Centre.
March 14: Mayor’s Committee on Employment of Individuals with Disabilities
Mustangs Lose Heartbreaker in GSAC Tourney Title Game
The Master's University men's basketball team had a chance with three seconds to play to get the ball through the basket, but both chances fell short as the Arizona Christian Firestorm defeated the Mustangs 96-95 to win the Golden State Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Tournament Championship.
Mustangs Lose Heartbreaker in GSAC Tourney Title Game
May 4: Spring Boutique Benefiting Valencia Hills Wave Swim Team
The Valencia Hills Wave Swim Team, a local nonprofit for kids, is hosting a Spring Boutique fundraiser Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
May 4: Spring Boutique Benefiting Valencia Hills Wave Swim Team
Twelve Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of twelve productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 4 - Sunday, March 10.
Twelve Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Barger Pens Letter to Schiavo for Help with Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, sent a letter to Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo Monday requesting that she urge and ensure state agencies—specifically, the State of California Regional Water Quality Control Board, Los Angeles Region—are proactively monitoring, assessing and ultimately regulating the handling and disposal of leachate at Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Barger Pens Letter to Schiavo for Help with Chiquita Canyon Landfill
City Hall’s Newest Art Exhibit Explores Urban Landscapes
The city of Santa Clarita is thrilled to announce the opening of its latest art exhibition, “Cityscapes and Streetscapes,” in the First Floor Gallery within Santa Clarita’s City Hall.
City Hall’s Newest Art Exhibit Explores Urban Landscapes
Parks Commission to Focus on Special Needs Support Services
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, March 7, at 6 p.m.
Parks Commission to Focus on Special Needs Support Services
May 18: Hart Park Critter Fair
Department of Parks and Recreation for a free, fun filled event that celebrates animals both big and small Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
May 18: Hart Park Critter Fair
Ken Striplin | SENSES, Celebrate Return this Spring
Do you want to experience cultures from around the world without leaving Santa Clarita?
Ken Striplin | SENSES, Celebrate Return this Spring
