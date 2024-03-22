ucla-34-130-demystifying-cancer-event-event-collateral-3-2

April 18: UCLA Health Santa Clarita Presents ‘Dymystifying Cancer’

Uploaded: , Friday, Mar 22, 2024

By Press Release

UCLA Health Santa Clarita will present “Dymystifying Cancer” on Thursday, April 18, 5:30-9 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.

A cancer diagnosis can be confusing and overwhelming. At this event, UCLA Health experts will demystify all things cancer for patients and their loved ones, sharing information about what a cancer diagnosis means, as well as details about the world-class treatment options available at UCLA Health Santa Clarita.

The program will include:

5:30 – 7 p.m.: Welcome reception (appetizers by Old Town Junction)

Performance by Guerra String Quartet

7 – 8:30 p.m.: UCLA Health presentation and panel discussion

8:30 – 9 p.m.: Coffee and dessert reception by Old Town Junction

Introduction and Overview: Presented by UCLA Health hematologist oncologist Alexander Black, MD

Keynote Speaker: Dennis Slamon, MD, PhD

World-renowned UCLA Health oncologist, cancer researcher and developer of Herceptin, the “drug that changed the breast cancer treatment landscape.”

UCLA Health Santa Clarita-based presenters:

Alexander Black, MD | Hematology Oncology

Rena Callahan, MD | Breast Medical Oncology

Omar Sahagun, MD | Radiology

Gregory Senofsky, MD | Surgical Oncology

Nimit Sudan, MD | Medical/Integrative Oncology and Hematology

Michael Xiang, MD, PhD | Radiation Oncology

Registration is required. Register here.

