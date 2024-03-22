April 18: UCLA Health Santa Clarita Presents ‘Dymystifying Cancer’

UCLA Health Santa Clarita will present “Dymystifying Cancer” on Thursday, April 18, 5:30-9 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
A cancer diagnosis can be confusing and overwhelming. At this event, UCLA Health experts will demystify all things cancer for patients and their loved ones, sharing information about what a cancer diagnosis means, as well as details about the world-class treatment options available at UCLA Health Santa Clarita.
The program will include:
5:30 – 7 p.m.: Welcome reception (appetizers by Old Town Junction)
Performance by Guerra String Quartet
7 – 8:30 p.m.: UCLA Health presentation and panel discussion
8:30 – 9 p.m.: Coffee and dessert reception by Old Town Junction
Introduction and Overview: Presented by UCLA Health hematologist oncologist Alexander Black, MD
Keynote Speaker: Dennis Slamon, MD, PhD
World-renowned UCLA Health oncologist, cancer researcher and developer of Herceptin, the “drug that changed the breast cancer treatment landscape.”
UCLA Health Santa Clarita-based presenters:
Alexander Black, MD | Hematology Oncology
Rena Callahan, MD | Breast Medical Oncology
Omar Sahagun, MD | Radiology
Gregory Senofsky, MD | Surgical Oncology
Nimit Sudan, MD | Medical/Integrative Oncology and Hematology
Michael Xiang, MD, PhD | Radiation Oncology
You can be the first one to leave a comment.