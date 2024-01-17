May 9: Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Presents Blues Traveler

Enjoy the sounds of blues at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, as it presents Blues Travelers.

Blues Travelers will take the stage on May 9 playing their hits from their over 30 year long run.

In 1987 the four original members of Blues Traveler—John Popper, Chandler Kinchla, Brendan Hill, and the late Bobby Sheehan—gathered in their drummer’s parent’s basement in Princeton, NJ to jam.

From these high school sessions emerged a band that would go on to release 14 studio albums and counting, four of which have gone gold, three platinum, and one six-times platinum- selling more than 10 million combined units worldwide.

Over an illustrious career Blues Traveler has played over 2,000 live shows in front of more than 30 million people, and, in “Run-Around,” had the longest-charting radio single in Billboard history, which earned them a Grammy for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

Their movie credits include Blues Brothers 2000, Kingpin, Wildflowers and others. A television favorite, they have been featured on Saturday Night Live, Austin City Limits, VH1’s Behind the Music and they have the record for the most appearances of any artist on The Late Show with David Letterman.

Blues Traveler’s latest effort, 2021’s Traveler’s Blues, is nominated for a Grammy in the category of “Best Traditional Blues Album,” bringing their 35-year journey full circle.

Tickets for the concert start at $85.

To buy tickets or for more information about the concert check out the Performing Arts Center website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...