April 20: Santa Clarita Master Chorale’s Cabaret, Cabernet Fundraiser

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale invites the community to “Let the Sunshine In,” a delightful evening of food, wine and song at the annual Cabaret & Cabernet fundraising benefit.

The event will be held Saturday, April 20, at 5 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

The evening begins with appetizers and a cash bar and a wide variety of silent auction items from donors’ private offerings and local vendors.

Raffle tickets will be sold for a seven-day cruise to your choice of the Caribbean or the Mexican Riviera. Raffle tickets are $25 each or five for $100 and the winner need not be present.

As dinner is served, a live band will play selections from the 1960s sung by members of the Chorale, from Motown classics to Bacharach, Beatles and the Beach Boys.

Individual dinner tickets are $150. A VIP table for 10 is $1,750, which comes with extra gifts including wine and gourmet chocolates for the table. Desserts will be served during thhe live auction.

Guests are encouraged to dress in their best 1960s fashion.

The proceeds support the Santa Clarita Master Chorale, which promotes fine choral music through its yearly concert series, educational enrichment programs and involvement in community-based arts platforms.

The final concert of the Santa Clarita Master Chorale season, led by artistic director Allan Robert Petker, “Seasons of Song” is scheduled Saturday, June 1 at the Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.

For tickets and more information visit www.scmasterchorale.org or call (661) 383-1776.

