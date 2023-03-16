March 17-26: George Orwell’s ‘1984’ at The MAIN

George Orwell’s “1984” will be presented by Front Row Center and Eclipse Theatre LA at The MAIN Theater, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

The play will run March 17 – 26. Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.

The play, with adult themes, is based on the novel by George Orwell and adapted by Michael Gene Sullivan.

The novel “1984” tells the story of Winston Smith, a cog in the giant machine state of Oceania. A ferocious and provocative adaptation of one of the most prescient works of literature of the last century.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for students with ID plus Eventbrite surcharge.

For tickets visit www.nineteen84.eventbrite.com.

The plays is directed by Eric Clarke with a cast that includes Doug Traer, Chris Loprete, David Goro, Briana Bauer, Peter Schiavelli and Jonathon Castile.

For more information on entertainment at The MAIN visit www.atthemain.org.

