March 21
1837 - Ysabel Varela born in Placerville; became second wife (and widow) of SCV landowner Ygnacio del Valle. [story]
Ysabel del Valle
March 25: Volunteers Sought for Newhall Park Cleanup
| Monday, Mar 21, 2022

As part of the city of Santa Clarita’s One Story One City program and this year’s book selection, “The Nature Fix: Why Nature Makes Us Happier, Healthier and More Creative” by Florence Williams, we’re inviting residents to put on your jeans and comfy shoes and come out to Newhall Park to beautify the natural spaces and enjoy the great outdoors.

Volunteers will work Friday, March 25, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Duties include cleaning up litter, planting new vegetation and refreshing paint in the park and will be provided protective gloves and trash bags.

Wear appropriate clothes and shoes that you won’t mind getting dirty and wear sufficient protection against the sun.

Children 14 years and under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

You must preregister to participate at Santa Clarita Volunteers.

Newhall Park

24923 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321
