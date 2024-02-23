header image

1998 - Worst day of record-setting 1997-98 El Nino storm season
El Nino
Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita Unveils One Story One City Selection
| Friday, Feb 23, 2024

Bill Miranda Preferred high res cropOne Story One City

One of my favorite passions is traveling, especially to exotic countries to explore different cultures and lifestyles – and if I can’t travel, I love to escape within the pages of a book. Get ready Santa Clarita and join me on this literary journey as the time has come to unveil this year’s Santa Clarita Public Library’s One Story One City book program!

Imagine being whisked away to the cobblestone streets of 1960’s Italy, where mystery, romance and family secrets intertwine in a literary dance that’ll have you hooked from page one! Santa Clarita Public Library’s One Story One City will have you diving headfirst into this historical fiction gem that that will keep you hooked until the very last page.

Drumroll, please, for this year’s star of the show: “The Woman in the Castello” by Kelsey James!

This book will transport you to a new world as the narrative of “The Woman in the Castello” unfolds the tale of aspiring actress Silvia Whitford’s pursuit of stardom, the haunting mysteries concealed within an eerie Italian castle and the chilling events triggered by the filming of a new horror movie, set in 1965 Rome. Intrigue deepens as Silvia’s path intertwines with that of her eccentric and beautiful Aunt Gabriella Conti, a once-famous actress residing in the crumbling castle, a chilling architectural beauty that whispers tales of both splendor and dread. The castle becomes the haunting setting for the film, blurring the lines between fiction and reality, unveiling dark secrets from the past and revealing an escalating threat in the current circumstances. Get ready to be captivated by the twists and turns in this literary adventure that promises both mystery and thrills.

Then join your family, friends and neighbors for an entire calendar of events and surprises, all inspired by the book this March. Think of it as a city-wide book club, that everyone is invited to join! Get ready for an entire month packed with activities, including lively discussions, immersive experiences inspired by the selected book, themed crafts and programs. Travel back in time to the 1960’s and hop right into a horror scene at the local arthouse Laemmle movie theatre, where you’ll learn how movie directors crafted spine-chilling tales. Join a spooky ghost tour mirroring scenes from “The Woman in the Castello” and have the chance to meet the author, Kelsey James, for an exclusive in-person Q&A session. Also, you won’t want to miss the “Books and Brews” experience, transporting you straight into the mystery and beauty of an Italian night out on the town.

I invite you to grab your own copy from any of the Santa Clarita Public Library branches, available in print, eBook and eAudio formats. And join the conversation by using #OSOC2024 on social media to connect with fellow readers. Dive deeper into the story’s universe by exploring the full schedule of events, discussions and programs, all thoughtfully crafted to enrich your experience. Head to SantaClaritaLibrary.com and be part of the literary excitement sweeping through our community!

The One Story One City initiative is generously sponsored by the Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library. I invite all of you to come along on this reading adventure. I’ll see you at the library!

Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santaclarita.gov.
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

April 27: Triumph Foundation’s 11th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival
The Triumph Foundation 11Th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival, a two-day free sporting event open to the public will be held Saturday, April 27 and 28 at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
April 27: Triumph Foundation’s 11th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival
