Mayor Cameron Smyth | “The Woman in the Castello”

Eccentric relatives, love, mystery, family secrets and maybe even murder. Get ready to get lost in this year’s book selection for the Santa Clarita Public Library’s One Story One City reading program.

Each year, the Santa Clarita Public Library selects a book for the month of March to be the focal point of discussions and celebrations through free events and programs. The book chosen this year is a riveting historical fiction novel titled “The Woman in the Castello,” written by Kelsey James.

The book is set in 1960s Italy and tells the tale of an American actress and single mother who finds herself cast in a mysterious horror film. “The Woman in the Castello” promises to keep readers on the edge of their seats with its blend of historical fiction, suspense and the allure of a medieval castle.

These themes will be the basis of all the eerie activities taking place at various locations throughout the City. Some of these events include a spooky ghost tour, mystery-solving games and social activities designed to engage you as you read. The highlight of the month is going to be a Q&A session hosted by the book’s very own author, Kelsey James.

Make sure to bring all your questions as she will give readers the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the book and its themes.

If you are looking to partake in the mystery, be sure to check out a copy of “The Woman in the Castello” at your local Library Branch. If you would like to learn more about the One Story One City program and the various City events that will be taking place, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com/OneStoryOneCity.

Mayor Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at csmyth@santaclarita.gov.

