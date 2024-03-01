Mayor Cameron Smyth | “The Woman in the Castello”

|
March 1
1990 - President George H.W. Bush and Sheriff Sherman Block dedicate new North County Correctional Facility in Castaic [story]
|
|
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork to be considered for upcoming exhibitions.
|
MONTEREY PARK — No. 20 College of the Canyons suffered a 93-78 loss at No. 13 East L.A. College in the opening round of the 3C2A Southern California Regional Playoffs on Wednesday to see its season come to a close.
|
Eccentric relatives, love, mystery, family secrets and maybe even murder.
|
VENTURA — College of the Canyons bounced back into the win column in a big way with a shortened 16-1 road victory at Ventura College on Tuesday, snapping a four-game losing streak in the process.
|
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a study session Wednesday, March 6, at 5 p.m., to discuss the proposed Sunridge development by Urban West, which would be located at the site commonly known as the Whittaker-Bermite property.
|
California Institute of the Arts alum and School of Film/Video special faculty Nelson Carlos De Los Santos Arias (Film/Video MFA 14) won the Silver Bear for Best Director at the 2024 Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale) on Feb. 24 for his feature film, "Pepe."
|
Applications are now available for California Credit Union’s Summer Internship Program for local high school seniors and college students.
|
The William S. Hart Union High School District will host its annual Honor Band Concert Saturday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m., at the Hart High School Auditorium.
|
Light snow fell Thursday as state workers began the third snow survey of the season.
|
|
The Master's University announced Kaleb Lowery was named co-Player of the Year in the conference and Ty Harper was named All-Golden State Athletic Conference in men's basketball for the 2023-24 season.
|
College of the Canyons student-athletes Aaliyah Garcia (women's basketball) and Jerome Hughes (men's track & field) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Feb. 19-24.
|
SCV Water invites the community to learn more about the Agency’s 5-year Strategic Plan through a special virtual presentation on Monday, March 25, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
|
Rancho Pico and Rio Norte Junior High schools were named among the 293 middle and high schools that have been selected for the prestigious 2024 California Distinguished Schools Program, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday.
|
Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra is preparing for an outstanding year in 2024.
|
The Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station Off-Highway Vehicle Team was created nearly 20 years ago to help address off-highway vehicle violations.
|
As we travel onward into 2024, our City continues to remain resilient and steadfast in its commitment to meeting our residents’ needs and preserving our exceptional quality of life.
|
This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, and co-authored by Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath that mobilizes the County’s advocacy on behalf of homeowners who are struggling to get or keep their insurance coverage due to wildfire threat.
|
SCV Water was recently awarded a $2 million grant under the Bureau of Reclamation’s FY 2023 WaterSMART Water and Energy Efficiency Grant Program.
|
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled lane closures on the northbound and southbound State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes.
|
1964 - Lifelong SCV resident Harry S. Chacanaca dies; buried at Ruiz Cemetery [cemetery census]
|
Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time Thursday, Feb. 29 during Circle K Fuel Day Pop-Up
|
California Credit Union Launches Charitable Foundation to Support Local Community-Based Organizations, Educational Institutions
California Credit Union announced today that it has launched the California Credit Union Foundation to lead its community outreach and support programs, which have totaled more than $2.5 million over the last five years.
|
Team Dragon Eyes, a local dragon boat team with nearly a decade of history, is thrilled to announce the 7th Annual Dragon Boat Easter EggStravaganza and BBQ.
