March 26: Community Cancer Awareness Day, Spring Boutique

The American Cancer Society’s Discovery Shop will host a Community Cancer Awareness Day and Spring Boutique on Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are invited to browse, shop and learn about upcoming American Cancer Society events, fundraisers and services.

The community is invited to come and support the important work that the American Cancer Society is doing and make a difference with your purchases.

Local vendors will be outside the shop fundraising for the Cancer Society. Hand-crafted items for sale include “Cards for a Cure,” individually designed greeting cards, “Coasters for a Cure,” and festive Easter-themed wreaths.

The mini Relay for Life Store offers Relay shirts, hats, tumblers and more. All proceeds from all sales go to the American Cancer Society.

Attendees can decorate a luminaria to honor or remember a loved one who has battled cancer. Cost is a $10 donation. The Luminaria Ceremony at Relay For Life is an inspiring highlight of the event.

Consider donating canned goods to weigh down the decorated luminaria bags at Relay, canned goods will be donated to the SCV Food Pantry after the event.

A recycling fundraiser will also be held. Cans, glass or plastic bottles will be collected from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is requested that each type of recyclable be placed into separate bags.

This event supports Santa Clarita’s upcoming Relay For Life on May 14 at Central Park. This year’s theme is “Hope Around the World.” The Relay event will be held between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. and is the American Cancer Society’s largest fundraising event in Santa Clarita. It’s not too late to start a team or join a team to support the important work that the American Cancer Society is doing. Fundraising tips and ideas for individuals and teams can be found at Relay for Life.

The ACS Discovery Shop, a nonprofit retail store featuring gently used items, is located at 6570-B Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus in the Ross/Vons Shopping Center, cross street Newhall Ranch Road. The Discovery Shop’s hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations are accepted weekdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call the shop at (661) 296-8460 for further information. The next Cancer Awareness Day at the ACS Discovery Shop will be April 23.

