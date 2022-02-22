March 26: Rod the Mod Concert Rescheduled at SCV Senior Center

Bella Vida Events at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center presents Rod the Mod featuring the songs and sound of Sir Rod Steward March 26 at 5 p.m.

Rod Stewart, the British singer and songwriter whose soulful, raspy voice graced rock and pop hits beginning in the late 1960s, became an international star following the extraordinary commercial success of his landmark album “Every Picture Tells a Story” (1971).

Stewart’s artistic and commercial success spanned several decades and included hits such as “You’re in My Heart”, “Hot Legs”, “Maggie May” and “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy”.

Rod the Mod recreates the fun and magic of Rod Stewart in his upbeat and authentic performance. With the look and sound of the original, you’ll believe you’re at an actual Rod Stewart event.

This fun-filled evening is free of charge, but donations are appreciated. Light refreshments will be provided.

The event begins at 5 p.m. and doors will open at 4:15 p.m. Bring a sweater or jacket.

Registration is required to attend. If you previously held seats to this concert you will need to register again to obtain new seats. Register here for Rod the Mod.

The SCV Senior Center is located at 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351

