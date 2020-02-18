March 6-April 12: SCAA Vintage Gallery Show ‘A Peek at the Past’

Santa Clarita Artists’ (SCAA) exhibit, Vintage, runs from March 6 – April 12, 2020. All are invited to a free reception to meet the artists on Friday March 6, 2020 5:00-8:00 pm.
“Art representing styles, places, people or objects of the past, before the year 2000 will be displayed,” said Mardi Georgio. “Come and enjoy classic images and old-fashioned ideas from the previous century.” A sample of art is shown here:
Rita’s Tea
• Rita’s Tea – Artist Lorraine Malone describes her painting: “Three generations of our family have many happy memories of special occasions when my mother-in-law, Rita, would set the table with her china, silverware, and linens.” See: https://www.santaclaritaartists.org/lorraine-malone.html
• Don, the Junk Yard Man by Cheryl Prather- “Before his passing in 2017, his junk yard in Jerome, AZ was like a bone yard for vintage transportation, mining equipment and other quirky junk.”
• Walk This Way – Steven Tyler – Susan Contreras paints an iconic symbol of Rock & Roll spanning decades.
• Upward Thrust by Sandy Fisher. “The iconic formation at Vasquez Rocks is so fascinating and it was a joy to capture it on canvas!” See: Sandyfisherfineart.com
• Old Town – Olga Kaczmar said, “I loved this antique relics thrift shop in downtown Wofford Heights which stops traffic just below Kernville.” See: FineArtAmerica.com/ OlgaKaczmar
• Fight Cage Wonderland – Ami J. Sanghvi’s photography practice is based upon themes of magical realism, mysticism, surrealism, vibrancy, nature, grunge, femininity, feminism, and the goddess”/“femme fatale.
• Mount Fuji Ablaze – Meryl Goudey’s oil painting depicts “In springtime the fields at the base of Mount Fuji, in Japan, erupt with hundreds of thousands of moss blooms or Shibazakura in varying shades of pink.
• Runs Good/Make Offer – Susan Cooper said, “I love the humor in the run-down car with the optimistic (but grammatically incorrect!) window signs.
• Book Nook – Mike Farrell says, “Everybody needs a cozy place to read.” See:Fine Art America/Mike Farrell
• Catalina – Dody Rogers said of her oil painting, “A favorite weekend getaway of my husband’s and mine mostly in the seventies and eighties. The weather always seems to be good there. We also have attended weekend jazz festivals in this casino, usually in October each year.”
• Two Lemons – Rosanne Haddad talks about her oil painting, “I love to breathe new life into tarnished and long-forgotten objects. With a carefully chosen color palette of oils and just the right strokes, I try to bring back their radiance.” See: Rosannehaddad.com
Other artists include: Scott Parker, Jean Hainley, Poppy Kolouch, Phillip Lehman, Gloria Cassidy, Mardilan Georgio, Tony Hanna, Therese Verner
SCAA Art Gallery is located at 22508 6th St. in Old Town Newhall, between Railroad and Main. New Hours: Senses Thursday; Fridays 5-8 pm; Saturdays 2-8 pm; Sundays, 2-5 pm. Signs along Main Street will announce gallery openings.
The Annual Kite Festival organized by the non-profit organization CRY- Child Rights and You is coming back on Sunday February 23, 2020 beginning at 10 a.m. in the West Creek Park, 24247 Village Circle, Valencia, California, 91354.
Did your child miss the Spring auditions for the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra? There is no need to worry; seats are still available. The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will be holding another round of auditions on Saturday, February 22nd at College of the Canyons.
Antelope Valley Indian Museum is seeking actors age 8 to 18 for the museum’s annual outdoor play based on a traditional California Indian story. Rehearsals are every Tuesday afternoon from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The performance will be the evening of Saturday, May 2.
The members of the CA-782nd Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) gathered at the Santa Clarita Valley Activities Center February 9, 2020, to celebrate at their annual Military Ball event. Military Ball is a military tradition in which the Corps gathers for a formal dinner, dancing, and other events to celebrate the corps.
Sarah Avanessian, a Castaic High School English teacher and past Teacher of the Year from the William S. Hart Union High School District, was presented the Beth Dalton Memorial Literacy Leadership Award by the Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE) at the Literacy Lifts Conference.
In honor of Black History Month, the Delmar T. Oviatt Library at California State University, Northridge is exploring African American life from both sides of the camera with “Photography through the African American Lens,” an exhibition that will feature a panel of African American photographers showcasing their work on Tuesday, Feb 25.
The SCV Education Foundation has announced its "Page Turners 2020 Campaign", where over the next two months they will be striving to fundraise and gather support for Page Turners, a program The Foundation piloted last year.
A Big Band, a charismatic international jazz group from Northamptonshire, England, will perform a mixture of styles from Gordon Goodwin, Alan Baylock and Van Morrison to Radiohead at the Valencia High School Theater on Tuesday, February 18 at 6:30 p.m.
After more than three decades of helping Castaic students, Janene Maxon, assistant superintendent of educational services for the Castaic Union School District, announced her plans to retire this summer.
COVID-19 news: Carl Goldman and his wife Jeri Seratti-Goldman, owners of radio station KHTS in Santa Clarita and passengers on Princess Cruises' Diamond Princess, are back in the U.S. and ensconced in a medical facility in Omaha, Nebraska, where Carl has been hospitalized.
