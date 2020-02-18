March 6-April 12: SCAA Vintage Gallery Show ‘A Peek at the Past’

Santa Clarita Artists’ (SCAA) exhibit, Vintage, runs from March 6 – April 12, 2020. All are invited to a free reception to meet the artists on Friday March 6, 2020 5:00-8:00 pm.

“Art representing styles, places, people or objects of the past, before the year 2000 will be displayed,” said Mardi Georgio. “Come and enjoy classic images and old-fashioned ideas from the previous century.” A sample of art is shown here:

Rita’s Tea

• Rita’s Tea – Artist Lorraine Malone describes her painting: “Three generations of our family have many happy memories of special occasions when my mother-in-law, Rita, would set the table with her china, silverware, and linens.” See: https://www.santaclaritaartists.org/lorraine-malone.html

• Don, the Junk Yard Man by Cheryl Prather- “Before his passing in 2017, his junk yard in Jerome, AZ was like a bone yard for vintage transportation, mining equipment and other quirky junk.”

• Walk This Way – Steven Tyler – Susan Contreras paints an iconic symbol of Rock & Roll spanning decades.

• Upward Thrust by Sandy Fisher. “The iconic formation at Vasquez Rocks is so fascinating and it was a joy to capture it on canvas!” See: Sandyfisherfineart.com

• Old Town – Olga Kaczmar said, “I loved this antique relics thrift shop in downtown Wofford Heights which stops traffic just below Kernville.” See: FineArtAmerica.com/ OlgaKaczmar

• Fight Cage Wonderland – Ami J. Sanghvi’s photography practice is based upon themes of magical realism, mysticism, surrealism, vibrancy, nature, grunge, femininity, feminism, and the goddess”/“femme fatale.

• Mount Fuji Ablaze – Meryl Goudey’s oil painting depicts “In springtime the fields at the base of Mount Fuji, in Japan, erupt with hundreds of thousands of moss blooms or Shibazakura in varying shades of pink.

• Runs Good/Make Offer – Susan Cooper said, “I love the humor in the run-down car with the optimistic (but grammatically incorrect!) window signs.

• Jumpin’ For Joy – Cheri Marcovitch said of her mixed media “My love of flowers inspire me to paint impressionistic florals.” See: https://www.santaclaritaartists.org/cheri-marcovitch.html

• Book Nook – Mike Farrell says, “Everybody needs a cozy place to read.” See:Fine Art America/Mike Farrell

• Catalina – Dody Rogers said of her oil painting, “A favorite weekend getaway of my husband’s and mine mostly in the seventies and eighties. The weather always seems to be good there. We also have attended weekend jazz festivals in this casino, usually in October each year.”

• Two Lemons – Rosanne Haddad talks about her oil painting, “I love to breathe new life into tarnished and long-forgotten objects. With a carefully chosen color palette of oils and just the right strokes, I try to bring back their radiance.” See: Rosannehaddad.com

Other artists include: Scott Parker, Jean Hainley, Poppy Kolouch, Phillip Lehman, Gloria Cassidy, Mardilan Georgio, Tony Hanna, Therese Verner

SCAA Art Gallery is located at 22508 6th St. in Old Town Newhall, between Railroad and Main. New Hours: Senses Thursday; Fridays 5-8 pm; Saturdays 2-8 pm; Sundays, 2-5 pm. Signs along Main Street will announce gallery openings.

For more information on SCAA, the only non-profit fine art association in Santa Clarita since 1989, see www.SantaClaritaArtists.org.