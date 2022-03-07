March 9: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting

The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 12 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 7 - Sunday, March 13.

Santa Clarita Valley Water’s Lawn Replacement Program is back and will give homeowners, businesses, HOAs and large landscape customers more opportunities to save water and money. Replace your grass with sustainable water-wise landscaping.

The regular meeting of the Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Commission will be held Wednesday, March 9, at 1:30 p.m.

"Kaleidoscope of Culture: Journey through Middle Eastern Dance & Music" is a magic carpet ride through the enchanting countries of the Middle East to experience an eclectic combination of music and dance from Egypt, Israel, Iran, Turkey, Lebanon, Emirates and more.

Get your Irish on, and enjoy a burger and beer to support the American Cancer Society!

The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing business meeting via Zoom Wednesday, March 9, at 5 p.m.

The California Department of Transportation announces overnight full closures of Interstate 210 in the San Fernando Valley for striping and staging of a temporary lane configuration for a paving project.

Now in its eighth year, the annual DUSUSU Foundation Award, which was co-founded by Santa Clarita siblings, recognizes the measurable work of First Ladies and Gender Ministers from the African continent and Caribbean.

The I-5 Corridor Improvement Project will continue in the San Fernando Valley during the week of March 7 to March 14. Drivers should be aware of work during daytime hours and should plan accordingly.

Princess Cruises announced Monday the beginning of a relationship with Porsche Club of America as the official cruise vacation partner for its national events.

College of the Canyons is inviting youth soccer players from across the Santa Clarita Valley to participate in the Community Soccer Youth Development Program, running from April 13 to June 4, 2022.

College of the Canyons had four players earn All-Western State Conference, South Division honors, its most since the 2017-18 season.

The United States Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs announced Feb. 28, 2022 the Fulbright Top Producing Institutions for 2021-22. California Institute of the Arts ranked as the top producer of student Fulbright recipients for four-year special-focus institutions.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 47 new deaths and 1,427 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 21 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

No. 7 College of the Canyons entered Thursday night's game vs. visiting No. 10 Orange Coast College as postseason participants for the 25th time in program history. The Cougars women's basketball team emerged with the program's most important victory of the last decade, downing the Pirates 69-60 in dramatic fashion to advance to the next round of the California Community College Athletic Association SoCal Regional Playoffs.

City Employees Choose Finally Family Homes as 2022 Nonprofit The employees of the city of Santa Clarita have chosen Finally Family Homes, a local nonprofit that assists disadvantaged youths, as its 2022 recipient of the city's charitable giving campaign.

March 12: Masterclass with Jeremy Colson at Impulse Music Co. "Playing with a Bandleader: Masterclass with Jeremy Colson" is coming to the stage at Impulse Music Co. on March 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

CalArtians Selected for Film Independent’s 2022 Project Involve California Institute of the Arts graduates Javier Barboza (Film/Video BFA 2008) and Rui Xu (Theater MFA 2020) are among the 30 filmmakers selected for Project Involve 2022, Film Independent’s free nine-month program mentorship and workshop.

Salloom Named Western State South Player of the Year, All-State First-Team College of the Canyons freshman forward LuLu Salloom has been named the Western State Conference, South Division Player of the Year in addition to being selected a California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association All-State First-Team honoree.

Annual St. Clare’s Fish Fry Held Fridays During Lent The 44th annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry will begin March 4 and be held Fridays during Lent. The last fish fry of the year will be held on April 8. Hours of the fish fry are 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.