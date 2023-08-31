Master’s 2023-24 Chapel Theme Announced

This year’s chapel theme at The Master’s University is titled “Life: Liberating, Transforming, Satisfying,” based in part on Christ’s words in John 10:10, “I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly.”

Topics for the semester are expected to include life in Christ, freedom from sin and sanctification, as well as what it looks like to follow Christ and put all of one’s hope in Him.

“We want to highlight the vitality, richness, and abundance that’s in Christianity,” said Campus Pastor Harry Walls. “Students today can be enslaved to sin. They’re just in a cycle, they’re sucked in, and they feel like it’s futile. But the life Jesus brings is liberating — it’s meant to change you.”

Walls will be kicking off this year’s regular chapel schedule this Friday. The latest news on this year’s speaker schedule is available at masters.edu/chapel. Chapel is livestreamed at masters.edu/live and on TMU’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

