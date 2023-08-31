Master’s 2023-24 Chapel Theme Announced

This year’s chapel theme at The Master’s University is titled “Life: Liberating, Transforming, Satisfying,” based in part on Christ’s words in John 10:10, “I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly.”
Topics for the semester are expected to include life in Christ, freedom from sin and sanctification, as well as what it looks like to follow Christ and put all of one’s hope in Him.
“We want to highlight the vitality, richness, and abundance that’s in Christianity,” said Campus Pastor Harry Walls. “Students today can be enslaved to sin. They’re just in a cycle, they’re sucked in, and they feel like it’s futile. But the life Jesus brings is liberating — it’s meant to change you.”
Walls will be kicking off this year’s regular chapel schedule this Friday. The latest news on this year’s speaker schedule is available at masters.edu/chapel. Chapel is livestreamed at masters.edu/live and on TMU’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
In 1927, Los Angeles Baptist Theological Seminary welcomed its first class of 24 students. This fall, that same institution, though with a new name and expanded mission, welcomed another historic incoming class.
Lively beats, courtesy of the drumline from the Matador Pep Band, energized CSUN community members as they arrived at the Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts on Aug. 25 for President Erika D. Beck’s annual welcome address.
I have been asked this question more than a few times and it might be one you have in your head as well… “How does Mike West plan to follow someone like Rob Wigod as the commissioner of the Southern Section?”
It was the perfect home opener for The Master's University women's volleyball team as they swept the California Lutheran Regals 25-19, 25-20, 25-11 Tuesday night in The MacArthur Center.
College of the Canyons won its second match in as many nights, as sophomore Anthony Landeros put his side ahead 2-1 with a dramatic goal in the 87th minute to send visiting San Diego City College home in defeat Wednesday night.
As the popularity of electric bikes (e-bike) continues to skyrocket, the California Highway Patrol is launching an online e-bike safety and training program to help keep commuters and recreational cyclists safe.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation would like to acknowledge seven local employers: CC Wellness, Lief Labs, Scenario Communications, Selleton Scales, TLK Fusion, Tri Source International, and Vance Wealth, on making it onto this year's list for the fastest-growing companies in the US.
In a collaborative effort to help ensure the safety of all road users as they travel this Labor Day weekend, the California Highway Patrol, Nevada Highway Patrol, and Arizona Department of Public Safety are joining forces for a Maximum Enforcement Period.
The California Air Resources Board announced the opening of this year’s Innovative Small E-Fleet voucher incentive set-aside, which will offer $83 million in assistance for small fleets transitioning to cleaner vehicles.
