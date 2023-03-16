May 15: Santa Clarita Artist Association Pastel Demo with Kris Buck

Santa Clarita Artists Association announces a pastel demonstration by Kris Buck on May 15, from: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Her topic will be ‘Field of Flowers’. “Spring is just around the corner! Which means fields of poppies and wildflowers and a whole set of challenges to paint them. This demo will focus on those challenges: making a composition work, creating movement with the masses, and defining the focal point when all the flowers are screaming ‘Look at me!’ ” said Buck.

Buck has been painting with pastels since 2003 whence she began her artistic journey. She has painted many times throughout France, along the canals of Venice and the lakes of Italy, the majestic scenery of the Southwest and Northwest, and the ocean and landscapes in her own backyard of Southern California.

She has won awards both locally and nationally. She is a signature member of the Pastel Society of America, Pastel Society of the West Coast and a Master Circle Pastelist with the International Assn. of Pastel Societies. She has been published in Pastel 100 Magazine (honorable mention) and was featured in an article in Air Magazine (2022 Dec/Jan). Her pastel paintings can be seen at Santa Barbara Fine Art and Gallery, Los Olivos.

See Buck’s website for artists’ works. See the Santa Clarita Artist Association website for upcoming demonstrations.

