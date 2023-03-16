May 15: Santa Clarita Artist Association Pastel Demo with Kris Buck

Santa Clarita Artists Association announces a pastel demonstration by Kris Buck on May 15, from: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Her topic will be ‘Field of Flowers’. “Spring is just around the corner! Which means fields of poppies and wildflowers and a whole set of challenges to paint them. This demo will focus on those challenges: making a composition work, creating movement with the masses, and defining the focal point when all the flowers are screaming ‘Look at me!’ ” said Buck.
Buck has been painting with pastels since 2003 whence she began her artistic journey. She has painted many times throughout France, along the canals of Venice and the lakes of Italy, the majestic scenery of the Southwest and Northwest, and the ocean and landscapes in her own backyard of Southern California.
She has won awards both locally and nationally. She is a signature member of the Pastel Society of America, Pastel Society of the West Coast and a Master Circle Pastelist with the International Assn. of Pastel Societies. She has been published in Pastel 100 Magazine (honorable mention) and was featured in an article in Air Magazine (2022 Dec/Jan). Her pastel paintings can be seen at Santa Barbara Fine Art and Gallery, Los Olivos.
Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum is hosting a screening of the 2021 virtual presentation commemorating the March 12, 1928, St. Francis Dam Disaster with special guest panelists the late Jon Wilkman, author of "Floodpath" (Amazon 2016 Book of the Year) and Ann Stansell, historical researcher and archeologist.
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Allan Robert Petker, Artistic Director and joined by the Valencia High School Concert Choir, will hold its March classical concert on Sunday, March 12 at 4 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Due to the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters
Each year the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation recognizes the top commercial real estate brokers active in the Santa Clarita Valley, with this years list featuring many returning faces as well as some new ones.
College of the Canyons tacked on another first-place finish at the Western State Conference tourney held at Antelope Valley Country Club on Monday, the Cougars' fourth victory on the road to claiming another conference title.
Two teams of California State University, Northridge students tomorrow will present to members of the United Nations, their representatives and grassroots organizations from around the world on the criminalization of gender.
Former College of the Canyons student-athletes Lauren Hannah (women’s tennis) and Doyle Kane (baseball) have been named to the 2021-22 California Community College Athletic Association Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll.
Lynne Plambeck, president of the Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment (SCOPE), asks the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to amend the County Oak Ordinance by means of a "Tune Up."
College of the Canyons student-athletes Alyssa Silva (softball) and Dom De Luca (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 6-11.
