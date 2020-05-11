[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
71°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 11
1920 - Warrant issued for actor Tom Mix to appear in Newhall Judge J.F. Powell's courtroom on reckless driving charge [story]
Tom Mix
May 15: SOS Theatre Fest to Zoom! ‘War of the Worlds’
| Monday, May 11, 2020
sos

SOS (Stage on Screen), the Santa Clarita Valley’s live online theatre festival, will present “The War of the Worlds: The 1938 Radio Script” based on the novel by H.G. Wells on Zoom! on Friday, May 15, starting at 7 p.m.

The Friday performance will be preceded by a Tuesday cast interview on Facebook on Tuesday, May 12 at 7 p.m.

The “The War of the Worlds” script is by Howard E. Koch and the production will be directed by Marcus Langston.

MEET THE CAST

Stephen Beecher (Stranger, Gunner) is making his Zoom debut! He last appeared in the ensemble of The Drowsy Chaperone and Damn Yankees,” as well as Thorin Oakenshield in “The Hobbit. After a long hiatus from the SCV theatre community, he is glad to be a part of bringing theatre straight to your home radio.

Mackenzie Bradford (Philips) is grateful to be given this opportunity to perform this amazing story. Her last time on the stage was in the Knights of Improv where she played the iconic role of whatever came to her first. She would like to thank Marcus the director, for doing a great job on this show and also being a good friend.

Jeffery S. Davis Jr. (Captain, Observer) As a military dependent, Jeff Davis grew up all over the world. After 9/11, he answered a call to join and follow his father’s footsteps in the Navy as an Air Traffic Controller. During that time he got to see a lot of the world through seven deployments on an aircraft carrier out of Japan. Due to his progression in the ranks, he was provided an opportunity to educate sailors in air traffic control. With the experiences he has gained through world travel as a youth and an adult, he plans to go into the film industry and share with the world what he has learned.

Christopher Gomez (Orson Welles, Commander) Thrilled to be a part of this production, just last October, Chris performed in The War of the Worlds at the Curtis Theatre in Brea, and in October of 2018 performed excerpts of the radio show for a library event celebrating the 80th anniversary of its broadcast. An L.A. Emmy award recipient, Chris is an avid fan of the horror & sci-fi genre, having been involved in Godzilla 2: King of the Monsters as a dead scientist, various musicals such as Phantom & Les Miserables performed here in Santa Clarita and a one-man show where he re-enacted all of the movie Superman II for charity. Much love to his family and friends for their undying support. Enjoy the show!

Marcus Langston (Director, Secretary) While Marcus has been seen on stage before in many different productions, such as The Hobbit and Les Miserables, this is his first foray into directing. He is also a recent graduate of CSUN with a BA in screenwriting. Marcus would like to thank his incredible cast and crew for joining him in bringing one of his favorite stories to life in a new and exciting way. He would also like to thank Calliope and Denim Weisman and the Main for giving him the opportunity to direct.

Kait Lavo (Smith, Officer, Operator 4) got her start performing in the local community theaters. She is now continuing her career as a writer and is in her third year at CSUN. She plans to launch two short films in the next few years. Kait is very excited to be back in the actor’s seat for this unique performing experience. Working with this passionate cast to create this time-fitting show was just what the doctor ordered. Through art we will get through anything!

Tom Lund (Announcer 1) is no stranger to theatre, having worked on over 90 productions in 25 years. He is an award-winning actor, vocalist, music director and lighting designer. He has previously worked with companies such as the Canyon Theatre Guild, Repertory East Playhouse, COC Theatre Department, and the Tribe Productions. For the past two and a half years, he has been working as the Theatre Manager for the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts.

Kirsten Rast (Announcer 3, Operator 2) graduated from BYU-Idaho with a bachelor’s degree in Theatre Performance! Her credits include Laura, The Glass Menagerie (BYU-Idaho); Feste, Twelfth Night (BYU-Idaho); Juliet, Romeo & Juliet (CTG); Susan in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (CTG), and Actress 1 in Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery (CTG). Thank you Marcus and Calliope for giving us this opportunity!

Madi Isabelle (Announcer 2, Operator 1) has been involved with theatre her whole life. Now a professional makeup artist for film, stage and television, she can most often be found behind the scenes, but she’s happy to be back and playing a part in such a fun and world-changing story. A special thank you to her best friend Marcus for casting her in the show, and to her mom for not making her do the dishes when she had to rehearse over Zoom.

Jeremiah True (Pierson) is excited to be a part of this cast of exceptionally talented individuals in this trying time. He is honored to be directed by the talented Marcus Langston, whose work he has admired for many years. Jeremiah will be playing the role of Mr. Darcy in the Canyon Theater Guild’s production of Pride & Prejudice. His favorite roles include Actor 1 from Around the World in 80 Days, the Sergeant of Police in Pirates of Penzance.

SOS (Stage on Screen) will include radio plays, staged readings, original one-act comedies, and more featuring local artists from the SCV.

Each week SOS will introduce a new cast and show.

Kick off the week with the “Main Cast Interview” on Tuesdays at 7 p.m.

Join The MAIN for the LIVE production every Friday at 7 p.m. on Zoom! Plus, participate in the Audience Talkback post-performance.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

May 15: SOS Theatre Fest to Zoom! ‘War of the Worlds’

May 15: SOS Theatre Fest to Zoom! ‘War of the Worlds’
Monday, May 11, 2020
SOS (Stage on Screen), the Santa Clarita Valley's live online theatre festival, will present "The War of the Worlds: The 1938 Radio Script" based on the novel by H.G. Wells on Zoom! on Friday, May 15, starting at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

June 15: Virginia Kamhi Demonstrates Pastel Painting at Barnes & Noble

June 15: Virginia Kamhi Demonstrates Pastel Painting at Barnes & Noble
Thursday, May 7, 2020
Virginia Kamhi will demonstrate pastel painting at the Monday, June 15, meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA).
FULL STORY...

CRY America Accepting Video Submissions for Virtual Song, Dance Competition

CRY America Accepting Video Submissions for Virtual Song, Dance Competition
Thursday, May 7, 2020
The nonprofit organization Child Rights and You (CRY) America brings to you a unique virtual singing and dancing competition from the safety of your home during COVID-19 quarantine.
FULL STORY...

WiSH, SCVTV to Stage SCV Virtual Talent Show

WiSH, SCVTV to Stage SCV Virtual Talent Show
Friday, May 1, 2020
In an effort to bring the Santa Clarita Valley community together in a fun and humorous way, the nonprofit WiSH Education Foundation is announcing the first community-wide SCV Virtual Talent Show.
FULL STORY...

Polka Dot Roadshow Accepting Applications

Polka Dot Roadshow Accepting Applications
Thursday, Apr 30, 2020
The Polka Dot Roadshow, a mercantile and art fair held in Santa Clarita, has opened its applications early. Payments can be sent in anytime between Friday, May 1, through Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Pandemic Impacting High Profile 25th Congressional District Race
The May 12 special election for California’s 25th Congressional District lacks a clear front-runner as voters in the swing district north of Los Angeles consider which party receives the praise, or blame, for recovery efforts during an economic downturn fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pandemic Impacting High Profile 25th Congressional District Race
Lancaster Voting Center Available for May 12 Special General Election
An in-person voting center is available in Lancaster for citizens to cast their ballots in Tuesday's Congressional District 25 Special General Election, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced.
Lancaster Voting Center Available for May 12 Special General Election
SCV Business Leaders to Buy Lunch, Coffee for Henry Mayo Healthcare Heroes
Four Santa Clarita Valley business leaders will show their gratitude for the front-line healthcare heroes at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital by picking up the tab for lunch on Tuesday, May 12, and providing free coffee all day Thursday, May 14 – National Hospital Day.
SCV Business Leaders to Buy Lunch, Coffee for Henry Mayo Healthcare Heroes
May 15: SOS Theatre Fest to Zoom! ‘War of the Worlds’
SOS (Stage on Screen), the Santa Clarita Valley's live online theatre festival, will present "The War of the Worlds: The 1938 Radio Script" based on the novel by H.G. Wells on Zoom! on Friday, May 15, starting at 7 p.m.
May 15: SOS Theatre Fest to Zoom! ‘War of the Worlds’
Today in SCV History (May 11)
1920 - Warrant issued for actor Tom Mix to appear in Newhall Judge J.F. Powell's courtroom on reckless driving charge [story]
Tom Mix
Bella Vida Warriors Step Up | Commentary by Kevin MacDonald
Hundreds of local seniors are served lunch daily at Bella Vida's new drive-thru service, and SCV Senior Center staff and volunteers have nearly doubled the number of home-delivered meals.
Bella Vida Warriors Step Up | Commentary by Kevin MacDonald
FDA: Collect Saliva at Home, Mail It In to Get Tested
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the first diagnostic test with the option of using home-collected saliva samples for COVID-19 testing.
FDA: Collect Saliva at Home, Mail It In to Get Tested
Castaic Animal Shelter Upgrades Ready for Bid
The planned upgrades include a new, 400-square-foot covered vehicle wash rack, replacement of damaged asphalt in the parking lot, and 12 additional parking spaces for customers and staff.
Castaic Animal Shelter Upgrades Ready for Bid
L.A. County Sunday: 31,677 Cases, 732 in SCV
To date, Public Health has identified 31,677 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, including 732 in the Santa Clarita Valley, and a total of 1,530 deaths countywide.
L.A. County Sunday: 31,677 Cases, 732 in SCV
California Sunday: 66,680 Cases Incl. 7,160 Healthcare Workers; 2,745 Deaths
California now has 66,680 confirmed cases and 2,745 deaths from COVID-19. Among healthcare workers, local health departments have reported 7,160 confirmed positive cases and 38 deaths statewide.
California Sunday: 66,680 Cases Incl. 7,160 Healthcare Workers; 2,745 Deaths
Hit the Hotpots | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Every hospital, nursing home, senior living facility, prison and meat packing plant is a “hotspot” of concentrated virus. There are other breeding grounds yet to be found. But testing is limited. The logical approach is to focus urgently on these areas.
Hit the Hotpots | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Mother’s Day and Women’s Brains | Commentary by Diana Sevanian
During World War I, songwriters Alfred Bryan and Jack Wells penned a poignant tune named “When Our Mothers Rule the World.” It was dedicated to the belief that if more women were the leaders of governments, fewer children would be sent off to die in battle. If only more mothers and women ruled the world...
Mother’s Day and Women’s Brains | Commentary by Diana Sevanian
Lancaster Mayor Sues Apple Over Faulty MacBooks
According to the complaint, Apple is accused of knowingly selling and marketing a defective product.
Lancaster Mayor Sues Apple Over Faulty MacBooks
Today in SCV History (May 10)
1877 - Newhall School District formed, upon petition of J.F. Powell and 47 others [story]
Newhall School kids
Council to Consider ‘Locker Systems’ for Checking Out Library Materials
The Santa Clarita City Council will consider a proposal Tuesday to acquire locker systems for the Valencia and Canyon Country libraries that would provide public access to materials without physically having to enter the buildings.
Council to Consider ‘Locker Systems’ for Checking Out Library Materials
California Saturday: 64,561 Cases, 2,678 Deaths
California has had 64,561 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,678 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Saturday.
California Saturday: 64,561 Cases, 2,678 Deaths
L.A. County Saturday: 31,197 Cases, 724 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 44 new deaths and 1,011 new cases of COVID-19.
L.A. County Saturday: 31,197 Cases, 724 in SCV
Two Brush Fires Break Out Near SCV Freeways
Two brush fires near Santa Clarita Valley freeways broke out within minutes of one another Saturday afternoon.
Two Brush Fires Break Out Near SCV Freeways
L.A. County’s Largest Health Systems Come Together for Educational Campaign (Video)
Six of Los Angeles County’s largest nonprofit health systems with hospitals, clinics and care facilities across the region have come together united in a mission to encourage community members to put health first and access care when needed.
L.A. County’s Largest Health Systems Come Together for Educational Campaign (Video)
Doctors vs. Politicians | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Politicians can’t be sued for malpractice or lose their license. And as you know, they rarely are held accountable. With time, history will judge the policymaking of present-day politicians.
Doctors vs. Politicians | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
COC Receives Grant to Fund Arts Integration Program for K-12 Education
The Santa Clarita Community College District has received a $4,750 grant award from the California Arts Council to fund an arts integration program.
COC Receives Grant to Fund Arts Integration Program for K-12 Education
Pitchess Inmates Describe COVID-19 Conditions
The temperature hit the mid-90s while about 75 men walked the yard at Pitchess Detention Center.
Pitchess Inmates Describe COVID-19 Conditions
Order Direct from Table to Kitchen at Newhall Refinery
By simply scanning a QR code located at the table guests will be able to view menu options and place orders from their own device
Order Direct from Table to Kitchen at Newhall Refinery
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals Saturday, May 9, in the following areas:
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
%d bloggers like this: