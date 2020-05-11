May 15: SOS Theatre Fest to Zoom! ‘War of the Worlds’

SOS (Stage on Screen), the Santa Clarita Valley’s live online theatre festival, will present “The War of the Worlds: The 1938 Radio Script” based on the novel by H.G. Wells on Zoom! on Friday, May 15, starting at 7 p.m.

The Friday performance will be preceded by a Tuesday cast interview on Facebook on Tuesday, May 12 at 7 p.m.

The “The War of the Worlds” script is by Howard E. Koch and the production will be directed by Marcus Langston.

MEET THE CAST

Stephen Beecher (Stranger, Gunner) is making his Zoom debut! He last appeared in the ensemble of The Drowsy Chaperone and Damn Yankees,” as well as Thorin Oakenshield in “The Hobbit. After a long hiatus from the SCV theatre community, he is glad to be a part of bringing theatre straight to your home radio.

Mackenzie Bradford (Philips) is grateful to be given this opportunity to perform this amazing story. Her last time on the stage was in the Knights of Improv where she played the iconic role of whatever came to her first. She would like to thank Marcus the director, for doing a great job on this show and also being a good friend.

Jeffery S. Davis Jr. (Captain, Observer) As a military dependent, Jeff Davis grew up all over the world. After 9/11, he answered a call to join and follow his father’s footsteps in the Navy as an Air Traffic Controller. During that time he got to see a lot of the world through seven deployments on an aircraft carrier out of Japan. Due to his progression in the ranks, he was provided an opportunity to educate sailors in air traffic control. With the experiences he has gained through world travel as a youth and an adult, he plans to go into the film industry and share with the world what he has learned.

Christopher Gomez (Orson Welles, Commander) Thrilled to be a part of this production, just last October, Chris performed in The War of the Worlds at the Curtis Theatre in Brea, and in October of 2018 performed excerpts of the radio show for a library event celebrating the 80th anniversary of its broadcast. An L.A. Emmy award recipient, Chris is an avid fan of the horror & sci-fi genre, having been involved in Godzilla 2: King of the Monsters as a dead scientist, various musicals such as Phantom & Les Miserables performed here in Santa Clarita and a one-man show where he re-enacted all of the movie Superman II for charity. Much love to his family and friends for their undying support. Enjoy the show!

Marcus Langston (Director, Secretary) While Marcus has been seen on stage before in many different productions, such as The Hobbit and Les Miserables, this is his first foray into directing. He is also a recent graduate of CSUN with a BA in screenwriting. Marcus would like to thank his incredible cast and crew for joining him in bringing one of his favorite stories to life in a new and exciting way. He would also like to thank Calliope and Denim Weisman and the Main for giving him the opportunity to direct.

Kait Lavo (Smith, Officer, Operator 4) got her start performing in the local community theaters. She is now continuing her career as a writer and is in her third year at CSUN. She plans to launch two short films in the next few years. Kait is very excited to be back in the actor’s seat for this unique performing experience. Working with this passionate cast to create this time-fitting show was just what the doctor ordered. Through art we will get through anything!

Tom Lund (Announcer 1) is no stranger to theatre, having worked on over 90 productions in 25 years. He is an award-winning actor, vocalist, music director and lighting designer. He has previously worked with companies such as the Canyon Theatre Guild, Repertory East Playhouse, COC Theatre Department, and the Tribe Productions. For the past two and a half years, he has been working as the Theatre Manager for the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts.

Kirsten Rast (Announcer 3, Operator 2) graduated from BYU-Idaho with a bachelor’s degree in Theatre Performance! Her credits include Laura, The Glass Menagerie (BYU-Idaho); Feste, Twelfth Night (BYU-Idaho); Juliet, Romeo & Juliet (CTG); Susan in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (CTG), and Actress 1 in Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery (CTG). Thank you Marcus and Calliope for giving us this opportunity!

Madi Isabelle (Announcer 2, Operator 1) has been involved with theatre her whole life. Now a professional makeup artist for film, stage and television, she can most often be found behind the scenes, but she’s happy to be back and playing a part in such a fun and world-changing story. A special thank you to her best friend Marcus for casting her in the show, and to her mom for not making her do the dishes when she had to rehearse over Zoom.

Jeremiah True (Pierson) is excited to be a part of this cast of exceptionally talented individuals in this trying time. He is honored to be directed by the talented Marcus Langston, whose work he has admired for many years. Jeremiah will be playing the role of Mr. Darcy in the Canyon Theater Guild’s production of Pride & Prejudice. His favorite roles include Actor 1 from Around the World in 80 Days, the Sergeant of Police in Pirates of Penzance.

SOS (Stage on Screen) will include radio plays, staged readings, original one-act comedies, and more featuring local artists from the SCV.

Each week SOS will introduce a new cast and show.

Kick off the week with the “Main Cast Interview” on Tuesdays at 7 p.m.

Join The MAIN for the LIVE production every Friday at 7 p.m. on Zoom! Plus, participate in the Audience Talkback post-performance.