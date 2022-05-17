header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
76°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 17
1993 - Dale Poe, 61, developer of Stevenson Ranch, killed in car crash [story]
Stevenson Ranch fountain
May 16: Fil-Am of SCV to Host Business Forum
| Tuesday, May 17, 2022
FilAm Business crop

Filipino-American business owners who live in or have a business in the Santa Clarita Valley are invited to attend the Fil-Am of Santa Clarita Valley Business Forum to be held on Monday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Victory Martial Arts Studio located at 25844 Hemingway Ave. in Stevenson Ranch.

The forum aims to find out directly from Fil-Am business owners what their top challenges are and how Fil-Am of SCV can further support them in 2022 and beyond. Fil-Am of SCV’s Economic Empowerment Consortium will take the feedback garnered from participants to create and execute a comprehensive business enhancement strategy to help take Fil-Am of SCV businesses to the next level.

Fil-Am of SCV’s Economic Empowerment Consortium is spearheaded by Filipino-American entrepreneurs and business coaches who are volunteering their time and expertise to help their fellow Filipino-American Santa Claritians achieve their business goals by tapping the economic power of Santa Clarita’s 7,797-strong Filipino-American population which has grown to comprise 36% of Santa Clarita’s Asian population of 22,177 which is 10.4% of the city’s total population.

Fil-Am business owners are encouraged to become a member of the Economic Empowerment Consortium so they can tap into the power of one of the longest-standing Filipino-American organizations in California.

Founded in the early 1970’s by a small group of Filipino-American “pioneers” who had moved to the SCV, the organization is now acknowledged as the hub of the Filipino-American community in the SCV, with a mission of promoting, preserving and maintaining Filipino culture by engaging in cultural, educational, civic, sports, humanitarian and outreach programs.

To register for the Business Forum click here.

For further details or if you have any questions email info@filamofscv.org.

For more information about Fil-Am of Santa Clarita Valley visit Fil-Am of SCV.

FilAm Business
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
05-17-2022 May 16: Fil-Am of SCV to Host Business Forum
05-16-2022 Premier Workspaces Celebrating 20 Year Anniversary
05-12-2022 May 24: VIA Luncheon Highlighting Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
05-11-2022 May 25: VIA, American Family Funding Summer BBQ Party
05-11-2022 May 22: AAA Santa Clarita Summer Travel Expo
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Saugus District Hosts Groundbreaking for New Rosedell Classrooms
Saugus Union School District celebrated the groundbreaking for the new Rosedell Elementary School classroom and science/flex lab building on Monday, May 9.
Saugus District Hosts Groundbreaking for New Rosedell Classrooms
Canyon Country Infiltration System Captures and Treats Stormwater Pollution
There are many unique and beneficial features at the new Canyon Country Community Center, one of which you will never see, but it is right under your feet. During construction, a massive stormwater infiltration system was installed underneath the Mercado parking lot. The infiltration facility is the city’s first large-scale infiltration project which was built using Measure W Municipal funds.
Canyon Country Infiltration System Captures and Treats Stormwater Pollution
May 16: Fil-Am of SCV to Host Business Forum
Filipino-American business owners who live in or have a business in the Santa Clarita Valley are invited to attend the Fil-Am of Santa Clarita Valley Business Forum to be held on Monday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Victory Martial Arts Studio located at 25844 Hemingway Ave. in Stevenson Ranch.
May 16: Fil-Am of SCV to Host Business Forum
COC Captures Second Consecutive CCCAA Men’s Golf State Championship
For the 10th time in program history and the second consecutive championship-eligible season, the College of the Canyons Cougars have been crowned the California Community College Athletic Association Men's Golf State Champions. They fended off runner-up Saddleback College by two strokes as they finished with a field low 720.
COC Captures Second Consecutive CCCAA Men’s Golf State Championship
Barger Establishes $6M Capital Project Fund for Challenger Youth Center Project
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger successfully introduced a motion on May 17 that establishes a multi-million dollar capital project fund and adds Antelope Valley College to the county’s efforts to dramatically repurpose its Challenger Memorial Youth Center in Lancaster and invest in youth.
Barger Establishes $6M Capital Project Fund for Challenger Youth Center Project
L.A. Sheriff’s Remind Drivers to ‘Click it or Ticket’ with Extra Enforcement
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone taking a trip to visit friends or family over the Memorial Day Weekend to always buckle up and keep children in child safety seats. This year’s Click it or Ticket campaign runs from May 23-June 5.
L.A. Sheriff’s Remind Drivers to ‘Click it or Ticket’ with Extra Enforcement
County Launches Help Me Grow LA to Support Child Development
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and First 5 LA have announced the launch of Help Me Grow LA , a community-driven effort to ensure every family that has developmental concerns about their child receives guidance and support. Help Me Grow will also help families navigate what can be a fragmented and challenging network of existing services, working with local programs to ensure that children are connected to services as early as possible. when it can help the most.
County Launches Help Me Grow LA to Support Child Development
June 2: Fostering Youth Independence Seeks ‘Allies’ for Training
The Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to work one-on-one with SCV youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles County foster care system. An in-person training session will be held Thursday, June 2 for interested volunteers.
June 2: Fostering Youth Independence Seeks ‘Allies’ for Training
CalArts Class of 2022 Graduates 366 with Music and Unique Traditions
California Institute of the Arts hosted graduation ceremonies Friday, May 13 in the CalArts Graduation Courtyard. After two years of virtual ceremonies the CalArts class of 2022 celebrated graduation with an in-person event at the Valencia campus.
CalArts Class of 2022 Graduates 366 with Music and Unique Traditions
Today in SCV History (May 17)
1993 - Dale Poe, 61, developer of Stevenson Ranch, killed in car crash [story]
Stevenson Ranch fountain
May 18: COC Board Self-Evaluation Workshop
The Board of Trustees of the Santa Clarita Valley Community College District will meet Wednesday, May 18, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., for a Board Self-Evaluation Workshop.
May 18: COC Board Self-Evaluation Workshop
May 18: Annual Retirement Recognition to Precede Hart Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, May 18, beginning at 7 p.m. The board will meet in closed session at 4:30 p.m.
May 18: Annual Retirement Recognition to Precede Hart Board Meeting
Premier Workspaces Celebrating 20 Year Anniversary
Premier Workspaces, one of the largest privately-owned executive suites, coworking, and shared workspace companies in the United States, with a unit in Santa Clarita, is proud to celebrate their 20th anniversary.
Premier Workspaces Celebrating 20 Year Anniversary
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Nine Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 16 - Sunday, May 22.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Nine Productions
May 22: Explore Paranormal Investigation at Rancho Camulos
Join ghost hunter Marie Mason to explore Paranormal Investigation: Tools, Tactics, and Tales at the Rancho Camulos Museum Sunday, May 22, at 1:30 p.m.
May 22: Explore Paranormal Investigation at Rancho Camulos
COC Softball’s Heck, Melgar Named to NFCA All-American Team
College of the Canyons softball was represented with two selections on the 2022 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) California JC All-American Team with slugger Ashlynn Heck and pitcher/utility player Allyson Melgar included in the group of 26 honorees from across the state.
COC Softball’s Heck, Melgar Named to NFCA All-American Team
L.A. County ‘Parks at Sunset’ Celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month
Parks are not just good for your physical health, but your mental health. Join the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation and Why We Rise for Parks at Sunset to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month. Green spaces, physical activity and social connectivity play a powerful role in overall well-being.
L.A. County ‘Parks at Sunset’ Celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month
May 21: Impulse Music Hosting Music, Comedy Night
Impulse Music Co. is hosting a Music and Comedy Night Saturday, May 21, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
May 21: Impulse Music Hosting Music, Comedy Night
Dr. Abner Chou Assumes Full-Time Role as TMU President
After serving in the position on an interim basis for the past year, Dr. Abner Chou has assumed the role of full-time president of The Master’s University and Seminary.
Dr. Abner Chou Assumes Full-Time Role as TMU President
Monday COVID Roundup: Residents Encouraged to Layer Safety Precautions
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 15 additional deaths and 3,489 new positive cases Saturday, 2,707 new cases Sunday and 1,941 new cases Monday countywide.
Monday COVID Roundup: Residents Encouraged to Layer Safety Precautions
Today in SCV History (May 16)
1938 - Brand-new Lockheed transport plane crashes in Agua Dulce; all 9 perish including 2 infants [story]
plane crash
Today in SCV History (May 15)
1969 - Board of Trustees selects "College of the Canyons" name [story]
COC
William S. Hart High School District Announces Graduation Dates
In-person high school graduations will be held at all William S. Hart Union High School District schools. Graduations start May 20 and end June 3.
William S. Hart High School District Announces Graduation Dates
Today in SCV History (May 14)
1874 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez captured in Hollywood Hills [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: