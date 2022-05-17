May 16: Fil-Am of SCV to Host Business Forum

Filipino-American business owners who live in or have a business in the Santa Clarita Valley are invited to attend the Fil-Am of Santa Clarita Valley Business Forum to be held on Monday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Victory Martial Arts Studio located at 25844 Hemingway Ave. in Stevenson Ranch.

The forum aims to find out directly from Fil-Am business owners what their top challenges are and how Fil-Am of SCV can further support them in 2022 and beyond. Fil-Am of SCV’s Economic Empowerment Consortium will take the feedback garnered from participants to create and execute a comprehensive business enhancement strategy to help take Fil-Am of SCV businesses to the next level.

Fil-Am of SCV’s Economic Empowerment Consortium is spearheaded by Filipino-American entrepreneurs and business coaches who are volunteering their time and expertise to help their fellow Filipino-American Santa Claritians achieve their business goals by tapping the economic power of Santa Clarita’s 7,797-strong Filipino-American population which has grown to comprise 36% of Santa Clarita’s Asian population of 22,177 which is 10.4% of the city’s total population.

Fil-Am business owners are encouraged to become a member of the Economic Empowerment Consortium so they can tap into the power of one of the longest-standing Filipino-American organizations in California.

Founded in the early 1970’s by a small group of Filipino-American “pioneers” who had moved to the SCV, the organization is now acknowledged as the hub of the Filipino-American community in the SCV, with a mission of promoting, preserving and maintaining Filipino culture by engaging in cultural, educational, civic, sports, humanitarian and outreach programs.

To register for the Business Forum click here.

For further details or if you have any questions email info@filamofscv.org.

For more information about Fil-Am of Santa Clarita Valley visit Fil-Am of SCV.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...