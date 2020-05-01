wolf creek

May 2: Wolf Creek Brewery Sets Fundraiser for Child & Family Center

Uploaded: , Friday, May 1, 2020

By Press Release

Wolf Creek Brewery in Valencia will present a “Socially Responsible Saturday” drive-through fundraiser to benefit the Santa Clarita Valley Child & Family Center on Saturday, May 2, from noon to 4 p.m.

Customers will be able to purchase cans, kegs and Wolf Creek growler fills and have them delivered to their vehicles.

Customers may pre-order at wolfcreekbrewery.hrpos.heartland.us or place an order at the site.

Organizers also request that customers bring donations of food and necessities when they pick up their beer orders.

Food

* Bread / Tortillas
* Peanut Butter / Jelly
* Pasta / Pasta sauce
* Canned Soup or Beans
* Canned Fruit & Vegetables
* Macaroni and cheese
* Cereal / Oatmeal
* Potatoes / Rice / Beans

Necessities

* Baby Wipes / Diapers
* Gloves
* Body Wash / Hand soap
* Shampoo / Conditioner
* Detergent
* Toilet Tissue / Paper Towels
* Grocery Gift Cards

Wolf Creek Brewery is located at 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Valencia 91355.

For more information about the Child & Family Center, call 661-259-9439 or visit www.childfamilycenter.org.

support services - Child and Family Center

