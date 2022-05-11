header image

1920 - Warrant issued for actor Tom Mix to appear in Newhall Judge J.F. Powell's courtroom on reckless driving charge [story]
Tom Mix
May 22: AAA Santa Clarita Summer Travel Expo
| Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Santa Clarita Auto Club

The American Automobile Association in Santa Clarita will host the 2022 Summer Travel Expo Sunday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Valencia office of AAA.

The office is located a 23770 Valencia Blvd. Valencia, CA. 91355.

Auto Club has a long standing partnership with the worlds most trusted travel partners. This expo will allow you to meet and greet with AAA’s preferred vendors and experienced travel advisors. Get vacation inspiration and talk with travel experts about your summer travel plans.

AAA is ready to help you plan your next dream vacation.

For more information, call the Santa Clarita office of Auto Club at (661) 259-6222.

