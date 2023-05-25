May 26: Canyon Theatre Guild Ends Season with Two Comedies

Canyon Theatre Guild prepares to end the 2022/2023 season with two new comedies opening this weekend.

Ken Ludwig’s “A Comedy of Tenors” has its first performance on May 26 at 8 p.m. Opening night will feature a free wine and champagne reception for ticket holders. It will have two performances every weekend during its scheduled run.

A Comedy of Tenors is a farce which serves as the sequel to Ken Ludwig’s well-received “Lend Me a Tenor”. Set in 1930s Paris, the show follows an esteemed opera producer who must learn to wrangle his superstar talent as they get into hijinks of mistaken identity, love affairs, and hardcore fans.

“This show is non stop laughs and non stop fun,” said director Ted Tobin when asked to describe the show.

The second show is “Guacamole Queens”, which opens the following day on May 27 at 8 p.m.

The play is a Southern-fried comedy, the Verdeen cousins of Sweetgum, Texas, Gaynelle, Peaches, and Jimmie Wyvette, are up against the clock as they frantically attempt to produce the ultimate high school reunion before the old building is demolished.

“Guacamole Queens” will alternate with “A Comedy of Tenors” performances for matinee and night time showings.

Tickets for the General Public are available now on the CTG website or call 661-799-2702. Performances run until June 24th. The show is not recommended for very young children.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...