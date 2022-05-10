May 26: Through the Lens at The MAIN Screens ‘Pescamare’

Through the Lens at The MAIN will offer a free screening of new Italian documentary, “Pescamare” on Thursday, May 26 at 7 p.m.

The award-winning Italian documentary “Pescamare” focuses on the intense and difficult lives of Italian fishermen, from gifted filmmaker Andrea Lodovichetti. The screening will be accompanied by a special exclusive message for Through the Lens from Lodovichetti, discussing the process of making the film and the importance of telling this story.

Lodovichetti is an accomplished filmmaker from Italy and won the Italian Golden Globe in 2008 for his short film “Sotto il mio Giardino” (Under my Garden). After graduating from the Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia (National School of Film in Italy) with a degree in Film Directing, he went on to work as the Second Assistant Director with Oscar-winner Paolo Sorrentino.

“Pescamare” is a touching and insightful documentary about the lives of fishermen in Italy, how they deal with the demanding and difficult lives they must lead out on the seas and how they grapple with the struggles of being away from family as well as the challenges of being in a risky line of work.

Watch a documentary film for free, but also meet and talk with fellow film-lovers, get a special look at the behind-the-scenes process and learn something new about Italian fishermen’s life.

For more info visit Through the Lens.

