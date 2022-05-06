header image

Inside
1971 - Fort Tejon added to National Register of Historic Places [story]
Fort Tejon
May 7: Cars, Coffee Concourse Show at Porsche Santa Clarita
| Friday, May 6, 2022
cars and coffee

Porsche Santa Clarita invites all makes and models to participate in a Concourse Show Saturday, May 7 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Valencia dealership.

The monthly free Cars & Coffee event is held the first Saturday of each month at Porsche Santa Clarita. Food and coffee will be served.

When visiting Porsche Santa Clarita invites guests to view The Wunderground which brings together a significant collection of rare and special vehicles from across the United States to help tell the Porsche story in a spectacular display.

Immerse yourself in Porsche history and learn how the Porsche family and their team of designers and engineers developed their iconic style from 1948 to today.

The star-studded display will feature significant firsts and best from throughout the brand’s history, but also iconic favorites driven by Porsche personalities such as Steve McQueen and Paul Newman, alongside victorious racing vehicles that prove Porsche’s impressive competition successes.

Explore the space, learn about the marque’s irrefutable history, drive one of its glorious machines, and fall in love with the life of a Porsche owner.

For more information visit Cars & Coffee.

Porsche Santa Clarita

23645 Creekside Road, Valencia, CA 91355
Free Children’s Drum Circle at Remo Music Center

Free Children’s Drum Circle at Remo Music Center
Friday, May 6, 2022
The Remo Music Center and Rhythm, Wellness and You in Valencia will be offering a free kid's drum circle every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. beginning May 15, (closed May 28 for Memorial Day).
FULL STORY...

‘Nancy Who? Girl Detective Without a Clue!’ Opening at The Main

‘Nancy Who? Girl Detective Without a Clue!’ Opening at The Main
Thursday, May 5, 2022
Get your tickets for a rollicking show, Nancy Who? The Girl Detective Without A Clue!, the parody play of everyone’s favorite teen detective, on stage for three weekends at The Main Theater in Newhall, from May 13 - May 29.
FULL STORY...

Verdi’s Aida Coming to Newhall Park

Verdi’s Aida Coming to Newhall Park
Thursday, May 5, 2022
Back by popular demand, LA Opera will resume its annual live simulcasts at three locations this year, including Newhall Park.
FULL STORY...

May 6: Celebrate Santa Clarita Sister Cities’ Culture at Canyon Country Community Center

May 6: Celebrate Santa Clarita Sister Cities’ Culture at Canyon Country Community Center
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Come celebrate an evening dedicated to Santa Clarita's Sister Cities with an evening of entertainment. 
FULL STORY...
Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Returns for 2022
The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is back! After a 2-year hiatus, the parade returns to Old Town Newhall on Monday, July 4, to celebrate the front-line personnel – from healthcare workers to first responders, schoolteachers to restaurateurs and more – who kept our community safe and sane during the COVID-19 pandemic.
May 12: Five Steps to Launching a Food Business at Home
The Pacific Coast Regional Small Business Development Center offers a free Restaurant Academy webinar: Cottage Food Ready Five Steps to Launching a Food Business at Home on Thursday, May 12 at 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
2022 Herb Alpert Award in the Arts Honorees Named
Ten artists have been awarded the 2022 Herb Alpert Award in the Arts. On Tuesday, May 3, the Herb Alpert Foundation announced the recipients of the 2022 Herb Alpert Award in the Arts. Administered by California Institute of the Arts since 1994, the awards this year recognize 10 mid-career, risk-taking artists who challenge and transform art, society and their own disciplines.
Free Children’s Drum Circle at Remo Music Center
The Remo Music Center and Rhythm, Wellness and You in Valencia will be offering a free kid's drum circle every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. beginning May 15, (closed May 28 for Memorial Day).
May 16: SCAA Meeting Features Christina Ramos Demo
The Monday, May 16 general meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association features Christina Ramos demonstrating still life painting with acrylics. Come meet the artist at The MAIN Theatre, 2466 Main St., Newhall at 6:30 p.m.
May 7: Cars, Coffee Concourse Show at Porsche Santa Clarita
Porsche Santa Clarita invites all makes and models to participate in a Concourse Show Saturday, May 7 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Valencia dealership.
Mustangs Make History at Golden State Athletic Conference Championships
The Master's University Track & Field capped off a strong Golden State Athletic Conference Championships by winning seven more events on April 29 and placing second in both the men's and women's competitions, the highest finishes in program history.
Gibbon Conservation Center Receives Donations for Baby Gibbon
The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus reported May 6 that more than $3,000 has been raised to benefit the center. The Little Ms. Rodericks Baby Shower fundraiser was held after the March 25 birth of a female born to Astrics, a Northern White Cheeked Gibbon.
May 24: VIA Luncheon Presents Henry Mayo Hospital Keynote Speakers
The Valley Industry Association will present Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital: Continuing Care for the SCV as its featured program for May.
CalArts 2022 Producers’ Show Returns to the Big Screen at Geffen Theater
California Institute of the Arts Character Animation Producers’ Show, presented by the School of Film/Video, returned in-person on May 4 for the first time in three years at the David Geffen Theater at Academy Museum in Los Angeles. The screening featured a selection of 27 student films juried by the Character Animation faculty.
Today in SCV History (May 6)
1971 - Fort Tejon added to National Register of Historic Places [story]
Fort Tejon
‘Nancy Who? Girl Detective Without a Clue!’ Opening at The Main
Get your tickets for a rollicking show, Nancy Who? The Girl Detective Without A Clue!, the parody play of everyone’s favorite teen detective, on stage for three weekends at The Main Theater in Newhall, from May 13 - May 29.
Families Invited to ‘Hit the Trail’ Community Bike Ride
Get on two wheels and explore the city of Santa Clarita’s extensive bike trail system during the 2022 “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride on Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
May 7: LACoFD Fire Service Day Returns
After being on hiatus for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles County Fire Department is excited to bring back the annual Fire Service Day for Santa Clarita residents.
May 10: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, May 10, beginning with a special/closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
Cougars Advance to Next Round With 11-4 Win Over Cerro Coso
College of the Canyons freshman Brandon Whiting tossed seven strong innings and the Cougar lineup collected 16 hits — including a three-run home run from Mikey Kane — to overcome visiting Cerro Coso College 11-4 in the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Playoffs Play-In Round on May 4 at Cougar Field.
L.A. County Fair Honoring Black Heritage May 13-15
 Cooperative Economic Empowerment Movement has partnered with the Los Angeles County Fair for its third annual celebration of Black excellence May 13-15. 
July 23: Cars Under the Stars Benefiting WiSH Foundation
The second annual Cars Under the Stars car show to benefit the WiSH Education Foundation will be held Saturday, July 23, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, Sears Parking Lot.
Verdi’s Aida Coming to Newhall Park
Back by popular demand, LA Opera will resume its annual live simulcasts at three locations this year, including Newhall Park.
West Ranch High School Percussion Earns First at SCPA
West Ranch High School Winter Percussion under Stephen Hufford, director of Instrumental Music and director Julio Diaz, competed April 16 at the Southern California Percussion Alliance Championships, which was held at Toyota Arena in Ontario.
CalArts Among Variety’s Top 30 Film Schools
The entertainment trade publication Variety magazine named California Institute of the Arts in Valencia as one of the top 30 film schools in North America in its April 28 issue.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 100 New SCV Cases; SCV Deaths Remain at 470
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday four additional deaths and 3,003 new cases countywide, with 100 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Today in SCV History (May 5)
1828 - Soledad Canyon settler John Lang born in Herkimer County, N.Y. [story]
Lang
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Working With Education Partners to Support Safety Measures
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 5 additional deaths and 2,484 new cases, with 75 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
