May 7: Cars, Coffee Concourse Show at Porsche Santa Clarita

Porsche Santa Clarita invites all makes and models to participate in a Concourse Show Saturday, May 7 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Valencia dealership.

The monthly free Cars & Coffee event is held the first Saturday of each month at Porsche Santa Clarita. Food and coffee will be served.

When visiting Porsche Santa Clarita invites guests to view The Wunderground which brings together a significant collection of rare and special vehicles from across the United States to help tell the Porsche story in a spectacular display.

Immerse yourself in Porsche history and learn how the Porsche family and their team of designers and engineers developed their iconic style from 1948 to today.

The star-studded display will feature significant firsts and best from throughout the brand’s history, but also iconic favorites driven by Porsche personalities such as Steve McQueen and Paul Newman, alongside victorious racing vehicles that prove Porsche’s impressive competition successes.

Explore the space, learn about the marque’s irrefutable history, drive one of its glorious machines, and fall in love with the life of a Porsche owner.

For more information visit Cars & Coffee.

Porsche Santa Clarita

23645 Creekside Road, Valencia, CA 91355

