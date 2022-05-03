May 7: Gretchen Menn Free Guitar Master Class at Impulse Music

Gretchen Menn, guitarist and composer, will teach a free master class for all ages and levels at Impulse Music Co. on Saturday, May 7 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Menn studied classical guitar with Phillip de Fremery, a student of Segovia, while she attended Smith College. She went to flight school immediately thereafter, and briefly flew regional jets before focusing entirely on music.
Her first album of original music, Hale Souls, was released in 2011 and her second solo album, Abandon All Hope, was released in December, 2016.
A concept album based on Dante’s Inferno, it marks a significant evolution in her compositions as well as guitar playing. She also performs the music of Led Zeppelin across the United States with Zepparella.
During the master class, Menn will give away a Black Country Customs pedal to one winner courtesy of the sponsor for the event Laney Amplification.
To enter the drawing you must be present at the event.
The California Institute of the Arts School of Theater will present the stage play "The Great Gatsby," based on the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel of the same name, Friday April 29 through Saturday, April 30 at 8 p.m., along with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The Santa Clarita Valley Jigsaw Puzzle Group will hold a puzzle swap/trade/buy/sell event on May 7 10 a.m. to noon at the Westfield Valencia Town Center parking lot on the Sears side, just off Citrus Street.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday seven new deaths and 1,888 new positive cases in Los Angeles County and 55 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,977, county case totals to 2,879,817 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 74,031 since March of 2020. There are 236 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
Santa Clarita Valley's premiere business event the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation's Economic Outlook for the SCV presented by Wells Fargo will be held Sept. 9. Early bird tickets, priced from $95 to $150 are currently on sale.
In an effort to improve Los Angeles County’s ability to effectively battle the homeless crisis gripping the region, the Board of Supervisors approved on May 3 a motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Hilda L. Solis to revamp how the County governs its homeless services systems.
A new inclusive play area, the second in the city of Santa Clarita, is coming soon to West Creek Park. Residents are invited to see the final design during an open house on Wednesday, May 11, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. See the final design and interact with the project team at City Hall. The open house will be held in the newly renamed Carl Boyer Room, formerly known as the Century Room, at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award was created by Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley in honor of SCV resident, volunteer and philanthropist Cheri Fleming and her mission to give back to her community and empower others. Nominations are currently being sought. The nomination deadline is May 13.
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are hosting a Spring Bag Sale event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, May 7 to Sunday, May 15.
College of the Canyons claimed two individual Western State Conference Championships on April 22 as Matthew Ballentine took the top spot in the javelin and Layne Buck won the long jump during the Western State Track & Field Prelims at Cougar Stadium.
Did you know that there are dozens of public art spaces in Santa Clarita and eight city galleries? The next time you visit your local library, community center, the Westfield Valencia Town Center, the MAIN or City Hall, make sure you check out the art on display.
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, announced that in an imaginative ceremony held April 29 at the Port of Los Angeles the Discovery Princess was officially named by the ship's godparents fashion designer Randy Fenoli, chef Alex Guarnaschelli, special effects designer and fabricator Adam Savage and real estate broker and flipper extraordinaire Page Turner.
The city of Santa Clarita will soon begin construction work on the annual Road Rehab project, which uses slurry seal and overlay road treatment to improve City roadways and address maintenance concerns before they develop into larger issues.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, May 4, beginning with a closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Volunteers are sought to help clean up and help in the reconstruction of the Dagger Flat Trail near Bear Divide in Sand Canyon. No experience required. A work party is scheduled for Wednesday, May 11, at 8 a.m.
As the third-largest city in Los Angeles County, I find it admirable that we, in Santa Clarita, continue to prioritize the importance of open space, nature and parks. These outdoor spaces are amazing for our health as noted in our One Story Once City book – "The Nature Fix."
SACRAMENTO – If you still need a REAL ID, you have one year before the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require federally accepted identification, like a REAL ID or valid passport, to board a flight within the United States or visit secure federal facilities and military bases.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 13 additional deaths and 2,728 new cases Saturday, 1,824 new cases Sunday and 1,368 new positive cases Monday, with 160 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
