May 7: Gretchen Menn Free Guitar Master Class at Impulse Music

Gretchen Menn, guitarist and composer, will teach a free master class for all ages and levels at Impulse Music Co. on Saturday, May 7 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Menn studied classical guitar with Phillip de Fremery, a student of Segovia, while she attended Smith College. She went to flight school immediately thereafter, and briefly flew regional jets before focusing entirely on music.

Her first album of original music, Hale Souls, was released in 2011 and her second solo album, Abandon All Hope, was released in December, 2016.

A concept album based on Dante’s Inferno, it marks a significant evolution in her compositions as well as guitar playing. She also performs the music of Led Zeppelin across the United States with Zepparella.

During the master class, Menn will give away a Black Country Customs pedal to one winner courtesy of the sponsor for the event Laney Amplification.

To enter the drawing you must be present at the event.

A RSVP will be required to enter. This is a free event. RSVP through Eventbrite.

Impulse Music Co.

21515 Soledad Canyon Road #120,

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

For more information visit Impulse Music Co.

