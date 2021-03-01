Mayor’s March Message: Enjoy Spring in Santa Clarita

“It was one of those March days when the sun shines hot and the wind blows cold: when it is summer in the light, and winter in the shade.” — Charles Dickens, “Great Expectations”

Spring is upon us, and with it comes longer days, greener hillsides, and warmer temperatures that invite outdoor exploration.

We are fortunate that our great city of Santa Clarita has an abundance of trails and paseos to explore while soaking in the beauty of nature. This is the perfect time to recommit to enjoying the outdoors for your own health and wellbeing. Whether it is to go for a casual stroll, a vigorous run, or get on your bike to explore the city on two wheels – Santa Clarita has something for everyone.

The best place to start is HikeSantaClarita.com. On this website, you can view the complete list of city open spaces and parks, as well as the trails that take you through them.

To make sure you choose the hike that matches your comfort level, each trail is color-coded to indicate if the grade is gentle, moderate, or steep. You can also see how long each trail is, so you know what kind of challenge you are up for.

My favorite tool is the binoculars icon on the map, which designates a lookout point. These spots are ideal for taking in the panoramic views of our valley and snapping a photo for social media. Then make sure to use #HikeSantaClarita to share – and to see the amazing pictures other hikers have captured!

If biking is more your speed, click over to BikeSantaClarita.com to chose your next ride. The interactive map shows the network of connecting trails that traverse our city. And don’t forget, you can always take your ride off-road at the new Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita.

Make sure you take the time to explore our city this month – and I’ll see you – on the trails.

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santa-clarita.com.

