Metrolink Train Strikes Unoccupied Car Stuck on Tracks in Newhall

A Metrolink train struck an unoccupied vehicle that was stuck on the tracks in Newhall Monday night.

The train emergency was reported shortly after 10:30 p.m. on the tracks near the intersection of Newhall and Railroad avenues, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Franklin Lopez.

Original reports indicated the train was on fire, but arriving units reported there was no fire, Lopez said.

No patients were transported and no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Upon arrival, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies located a man who reportedly smelled strongly of alcohol, according to station spokeswoman Deputy Natalie Arriaga.

Deputies conducted standardized field sobriety tests and confirmed the man was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, Arriaga said.

He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, Arriaga added.

The Metrolink AV Line 231 to Lancaster was back on the move by midnight and delayed 75 minutes due to the incident, according to Metrolink officials.

