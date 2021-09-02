Miranda to be Honored at Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday its Latino Business Alliance’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration is set for Sept. 15, at 5:30 p.m. Every year, from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, the Latino Business Alliance kicks-off National Hispanic Heritage Month, by appreciating the Latino community and its contributions to the Santa Clarita Valley.

This year, the Latino Business Alliance is pleased to honor Mayor Bill Miranda with the Community Leader award and Telco Brewery for Business of the Year. As the first Latino Mayor in the city of Santa Clarita, Miranda has been an instrumental voice for Latino businesses and ensuring their representation throughout the city. Telco Brewery opened up during unprecedented times, and it has been a strong representation of a thriving Latino-owned business in the Santa Clarita Valley that is actively giving back to our community.

“Latino Americans have been integral to the prosperity and culture of the United States and the Santa Clarita Valley,” stated Elizabeth Seelman, chair of the Latino Business Alliance. “We are proud to once again host our annual celebration to network and honor the achievements of Latino businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley.”

The SCV Chamber’s Latino Business Alliance will celebrate the rich Hispanic heritage and diverse businesses that help make Santa Clarita Valley the great place that it is. The event will feature traditional Latin-American cuisine, Latin music, drinks, and recognition for the Latino community’s legacy in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Each year, the Latino Business Alliance recognizes and honors a business and community leader at its Hispanic Heritage Celebration. The Alliance works to promote Latino-owned businesses as well as enhance a company’s efforts with Latino customers and businesses. The SCV Chamber strongly believes a growing Latino population is a vital part of our diverse and expanding business community. We understand the importance in providing assistance and support for Latino-owned businesses and working with our members on how to best market to the Latino community.

“We are so proud of our vibrant Latino community and their contributions to our valley’s culture and strong business community,” stated Ivan Volschenk, managing partner at Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber of Commerce. “We look forward to recognizing and honoring their tradition and integral place in our community at the Hispanic Heritage Celebration.”

Tickets for the Hispanic Heritage Celebration are available for purchase on the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber’s website at $35 for members and $45 for non-members. The event’s location will be released upon RSVP. Sponsorships are also available for the event. If you are interested in sponsoring, please email hello@scvchamber.com.

About the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce

The SCV Chamber is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than a 65,000-member workforce. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.

