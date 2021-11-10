Mission Opera Returns To Canyon High With ‘Don Giovanni’

Mission Opera is back with their long postponed Hollywood Producer’s #metoo version of Mozart’s ‘Don Giovanni’ at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.

Mission Opera will present the show with its original Italian with English supertitles and English spoken dialogue on Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 PM.

“This production will be like any Don Giovanni that you’ve ever seen,” says Mission Opera Artistic & Executive Director, Dr. Joshua Wentz. “The concept not only deals with pertinent current events, such as #metoo, social justice, and mental illness, but takes an entirely new approach to dealing with schizophrenia and mental disillusionment.”

Each show will begin with a Hollywood-style arrival, complete with red carpet, photographers, and the opportunity to mingle with a few of our “celebrity” cutout friends. The entire performance will last 2 hour and 10 minutes, which includes a 15 minute intermission.

Mission Opera will operate COVID protocols based on all guidelines and mandates from the State of California, the County of Los Angeles, and the Wm. S. Hart School District. Audiences should plan to remain masked at all times while inside the facilities.

Singers and orchestra members have been vetted, vaccinated, and will take additional COVID tests during the week of the performances, for additional safety. If any changes occur, CDC protocols at the time of the show will be strictly followed.

General admission tickets for this live show are $25 and can be purchased at their website or through Eventbrite.

Student and Senior tickets available for $20 with ID at the box office. Concessions and merchandise will be sold before the show and during intermission.

Synopsis

This classic tale of Don Juan, the famous womanizer, is very pertinent still today. With abuses of power being called out, especially in Hollywood, it seemed right to set this production in 2010 in a Hollywood Producers office. The story involves the exploits of Don “Harvey” Giovanni, who often promises young actresses their “big break” only to dismiss them after he gets what he wants. He begins seeing visions in his dreams and is haunted by 3 characters that no one else sees. By the end of the show, his disillusionment has rubbed off on his PA Leporello and he is driven to suicidal thoughts with his madness.

