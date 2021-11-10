header image

November 10
1929 - Tom Vernon pulls off the "Great Saugus Train Robbery" [story]
locomotive
Mission Opera Returns To Canyon High With ‘Don Giovanni’
| Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021

Mission Opera is back with their long postponed Hollywood Producer’s #metoo version of Mozart’s ‘Don Giovanni’ at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.

Mission Opera will present the show with its original Italian with English supertitles and English spoken dialogue on Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 PM.

“This production will be like any Don Giovanni that you’ve ever seen,” says Mission Opera Artistic & Executive Director, Dr. Joshua Wentz. “The concept not only deals with pertinent current events, such as #metoo, social justice, and mental illness, but takes an entirely new approach to dealing with schizophrenia and mental disillusionment.”

Each show will begin with a Hollywood-style arrival, complete with red carpet, photographers, and the opportunity to mingle with a few of our “celebrity” cutout friends. The entire performance will last 2 hour and 10 minutes, which includes a 15 minute intermission.

Mission Opera will operate COVID protocols based on all guidelines and mandates from the State of California, the County of Los Angeles, and the Wm. S. Hart School District.  Audiences should plan to remain masked at all times while inside the facilities.

Singers and orchestra members have been vetted, vaccinated, and will take additional COVID tests during the week of the performances, for additional safety. If any changes occur, CDC protocols at the time of the show will be strictly followed.

General admission tickets for this live show are $25 and can be purchased at their website or through Eventbrite.

Student and Senior tickets available for $20 with ID at the box office. Concessions and merchandise will be sold before the show and during intermission.

Synopsis
This classic tale of Don Juan, the famous womanizer, is very pertinent still today. With abuses of power being called out, especially in Hollywood, it seemed right to set this production in 2010 in a Hollywood Producers office. The story involves the exploits of Don “Harvey” Giovanni, who often promises young actresses their “big break” only to dismiss them after he gets what he wants. He begins seeing visions in his dreams and is haunted by 3 characters that no one else sees. By the end of the show, his disillusionment has rubbed off on his PA Leporello and he is driven to suicidal thoughts with his madness.
City Highlights New Art Exhibits to Explore This Winter

City Highlights New Art Exhibits to Explore This Winter
Tuesday, Nov 9, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita’s Arts division invites individuals of all ages to explore the newest art exhibitions in our community.
FULL STORY...

Artists Association Returning to In-Person Meetings in January

Artists Association Returning to In-Person Meetings in January
Monday, Nov 8, 2021
Santa Clarita Artists Association has been given the ‘green light’ to begin in-person meetings starting January 2022, announced program chair Gary Friedman.
FULL STORY...

Side Walk Poetry Project, Artist Reception, Call for Artists Part of SCV Arts Calendar Lineup

Side Walk Poetry Project, Artist Reception, Call for Artists Part of SCV Arts Calendar Lineup
Friday, Nov 5, 2021
The Santa Clarita Arts calendar is full of events for the whole community to enjoy with the return of the Sidewalk Poetry Project, new calls for artists and the much-anticipated 30th annual Fine Craft Show.
FULL STORY...

California State Parks Releases Upcoming Events Lineup

California State Parks Releases Upcoming Events Lineup
Thursday, Nov 4, 2021
Here is the upcoming events guide for California State Parks:
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
City Receives Nationally Acclaimed Finance Award
The city of Santa Clarita has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association
City Receives Nationally Acclaimed Finance Award
University Center To Host Open House
The Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons will host an in-person open house event on Nov. 17
University Center To Host Open House
128 Marijuana Plants Reportedly Seized In Valencia
During an investigation into a possible illegal marijuana grow operation in Valencia on Monday, deputies reportedly seized 128 plants and arrested two individuals.
128 Marijuana Plants Reportedly Seized In Valencia
Unity Of Community Honors Victims Of Saugus Shooting
Two years after the deadly school shooting at Saugus High School, the community joined together in person for its Unity of Community event to honor victims and look toward a brighter future.   
Unity Of Community Honors Victims Of Saugus Shooting
Today in SCV History (Nov. 10)
1929 - Tom Vernon pulls off the "Great Saugus Train Robbery" [story]
locomotive
A New Leash on Life as a Peer Support K-9
Whoever said old dogs can’t learn new tricks hasn’t met Ginger, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s new peer support K-9.
A New Leash on Life as a Peer Support K-9
CHP Focuses on Eliminating Teen Distracted Driving
Using cell phones, eating or drinking, adjusting a radio, or simply talking with friends are all activities teens engage in every day, but these activities become life-threatening hazards while driving.
CHP Focuses on Eliminating Teen Distracted Driving
COC to Host International Forum on Youth
For the third year in a row, College of the Canyons will host an International Forum on Youth on Nov. 15-19, 2021, which will highlight the challenges and aspirations faced by today’s young people through lectures, scholarly presentations, and other virtual events.
COC to Host International Forum on Youth
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Notes High Vaccine Verification Compliance at Bars, Lounges, Nightclubs
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 11 new deaths and 1,174 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 38,158 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Notes High Vaccine Verification Compliance at Bars, Lounges, Nightclubs
Angeles National Forest to End Free Use Firewood Permits
The Angeles National Forest announced it will end issuing free-use firewood permits on Nov. 11, 2021.
Angeles National Forest to End Free Use Firewood Permits
SCV Student Alice Xie Receives President’s Volunteer Service Award
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the community’s first Gold Award recipient of the President’s Volunteer Service Award.
SCV Student Alice Xie Receives President’s Volunteer Service Award
Henry Mayo Earns National Recognition for Stroke Treatment Efforts
For the ninth consecutive year, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s GoldPlus Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Quality Achievement Award for their commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.
Henry Mayo Earns National Recognition for Stroke Treatment Efforts
City Highlights New Art Exhibits to Explore This Winter
The city of Santa Clarita’s Arts division invites individuals of all ages to explore the newest art exhibitions in our community.
City Highlights New Art Exhibits to Explore This Winter
High-Speed Winds Expected in SCV, Could Cause Outages
Weather experts are warning local residents that high-speed winds over the next week could result in power outages and downed tree limbs for Santa Clarita Valley residents.
High-Speed Winds Expected in SCV, Could Cause Outages
Today in SCV History (Nov. 9)
1898 - Actress Winifred Westover born in Oakland; estranged wife of William S. Hart & mother of his son. [story]
Winifred Westover
Princess Cruises Unveils Itinerary for 111-Day World Cruise 2024
Dreaming of exploring the far corners of the globe and only unpacking once? 
Princess Cruises Unveils Itinerary for 111-Day World Cruise 2024
Volunteers, Golfers Needed for Rotary Club’s Annual Tournament
The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley is hosting its second annual golf tournament fundraiser Monday, Nov. 29, at the Oaks Club Valencia, starting at 9:00 a.m.
Volunteers, Golfers Needed for Rotary Club’s Annual Tournament
Saugus Knocked Out in First Round of CIF Playoffs
The nerves of what could be the final game of the season between these two teams truly showed as both teams had six penalties in the first half alone.
Saugus Knocked Out in First Round of CIF Playoffs
Housing Assistance Coming to L.A. County’s Foster Youth
The Los Angeles County Development Authority has been awarded 73 Housing Choice Vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, as part of the Foster Youth to Independence initiative.
Housing Assistance Coming to L.A. County’s Foster Youth
Green Santa Clarita’s Tips for Sustainable Holidays
With the holiday season in full swing, there’s never been a better time to add a little green into your holiday routine.
Green Santa Clarita’s Tips for Sustainable Holidays
Artists Association Returning to In-Person Meetings in January
Santa Clarita Artists Association has been given the ‘green light’ to begin in-person meetings starting January 2022, announced program chair Gary Friedman.
Artists Association Returning to In-Person Meetings in January
Canyon Country Father Arrested on Suspicion of Murder
Canyon Country Father Arrested on Suspicion of Murder
Canyon Country Father Arrested on Suspicion of Murder
Monday COVID Roundup: Parents Encouraged to Vaccinate Their Newly Eligible Kids
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday four new deaths and 996 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 38,111 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley
Monday COVID Roundup: Parents Encouraged to Vaccinate Their Newly Eligible Kids
SCVNews.com
