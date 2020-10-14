Mission Valley Bank Relaunches Education Series

Mission Valley Bank will relaunch its 2020 Business Education series Thursday, Oct. 15 in a complimentary three-session livestream of “Business Growth Through Challenging Times” starting at 9 a.m.

The series features Ford Saeks, a respected author, business growth accelerator and hall of fame keynote speaker. His perspective helps leaders and executives in all types of businesses shift to a growth mindset, to help combat today’s challenges and overcome the unique obstacles we are currently facing.

During these three quick presentations, Saeks provides actionable takeaways that lead to positive, lasting changes and keep business moving forward continuously in spite of uncertainty.

The series kicks off on Oct. 15, 2020 with “Superpower Success: Unleashing Your Inner Superhero!” This first session offers creative techniques for solving problems more quickly and building positive, lasting momentum.

On Oct. 22, 2020, Saeks presents “Business Growth Acceleration: Increasing Your Findability, Unique-ability and Profitability Right Now!” The second session helps businesses discover insights on improving team productivity and proven tactics to generate new ideas.

The final session on Oct. 29, 2020, “Bridging the Generations Gap: Leadership & Management Insights for Workplace Success!” shows how best to attract and retain top talent and how to avoid the generational landmines that can destroy a business.

Register for these complimentary, online events here. Registration includes the three interactive livestream sessions and video replays. For more information, call Carrie Burrell at 877-394-2306.