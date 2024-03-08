Mustangs Celebrate Best Opening Day Ever at NAIA Swim Nationals

Three relay teams from The Master’s University made the podium on the first night of competition Wednesday at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Swim & Dive National Championships in Columbus, Ga.

It is the most podiums (top 8) for the Mustangs swim teams in program history, and it’s only day one. Over the entire four-day event last season, TMU stood on the podium twice.

The women’s 800-yard Freestyle Relay saw The Master’s team of Kylee Sears, Camryn Bussey, Trudy Patterson and Emma McMurray finish fourth (7:41.95), the highest ever team relay finish. The men’s 800-yard Free relay of Freddie Cole, Tyler LeDet, Nilton Dos Santos de Oliveira and Dylan Crane tied the program-best finish coming in sixth (6:46.73).

The men’s 200-yard Medley Relay team of Michael Loughboro, Freddie Cole, Nilton Dos Santos de Oliveira and Dylan Crane finished eighth with a 1:32.20.

All three of the teams, by virtue of placing in the top eight, are All-Americans.

The women’s 200-yard Medley Relay team of Trudy Patterson, Jasmine Biederman, Emma McMurray and Camryn Bussey came in ninth (1:48.31).

“This was the most successful first day in our history at the NAIA national championships,” said TMU head coach Curren Bates. “We’ve gone faster than we ever have, setting four team records. The team is looking really good, really strong.”

The NAIA championships will continue on Thursday. Click [here]for the full schedule of events for the next three days.

