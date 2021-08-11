Name Change For COC Disabled Students Programs And Services Announced

College of the Canyons announced their Disabled Students Programs and Services will now become the Academic Accommodation Center.

“We believe that the Academic Accommodation Center is a better reflection of our campus role, which is to provide accommodations and support for students with any kind of learning, mental health, or physical disabilities in their courses and class-related activities,” said new AAC Director Dr. Terri Goldstein.

To celebrate the department’s name change and unveil its newly renovated office space, an open house will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 17, 2021.

AAC is dedicated to providing quality services COC students with disabilities in order to help them achieve their educational goals.

COC students who provide appropriate documentation of a disability are eligible for accommodation through AAC.

Students can receive expert disability accommodation and education counseling, classroom accommodations, priority registration, computer lab with specialized software and equipment, and even English and math support.

With the assistance of an AAC counselor, students can also receive test proctoring in quiet rooms with extended time, alternate format services (e-text, large print, Braille, etc.), notetaking support, Computer Aided Realtime Translation (CART), sign language interpreters, and specialized furniture.

The AAC open house event will be held in Seco Hall (Room 103) at the college’s Valencia campus.

For more information about AAC, please visit the department’s webpage.

