June 18-24: National Mosquito Awareness Week

National Mosquito Awareness Week is June 18-24. Summer in Southern California is off to a slow start with breezy nights to keep residents cool. This could mean more outdoor fun and nights under the stars, but don’t forget about everybody’s common enemy, the mosquito. Mosquitoes aren’t always on your mind, but they can be a real threat to your community.
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has confirmed a West Nile virus positive mosquito sample in Los Angeles County. The positive mosquito sample was collected from a mosquito trap in the city of Burbank, confirming the presence of the virus in mosquito populations within the community.
“West Nile virus is spread among the wild bird populations and transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito,” said Steve Vetrone, director of scientific-technical services at GLACVCD. “This virus is endemic in our region which means we will always see virus activity in Los Angeles County.”
The native Culex mosquito is capable of transmitting West Nile virus and it is most active during dusk and dawn. Because there is no human vaccine for West Nile virus, residents must be proactive against mosquito bites by wearing insect repellent. There are different kinds of mosquito repellents available, but they do not all work equally well. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends products with the active ingredients DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus as being safe and effective when used according to the labels.
“We encourage residents to protect themselves by applying insect repellent with one of the recommended active ingredients at 15% or higher when outdoors, particularly at dusk and dawn,” said Vetrone. “Residents can also wear loose-fitting long sleeves and pants to help deter bites.”
Mosquito control is a shared responsibility and residents must take an active role in reducing the threat of WNV in their neighborhoods by taking these additional steps:
— Eliminate standing water in clogged rain gutters, rain barrels, discarded tires, buckets, watering troughs or anything that holds water for over a week.
— Ensure that swimming pools, spas, and ponds are properly maintained.
— Change the water in pet dishes, bird baths and other small containers weekly.
— Request mosquitofish from your local vector control district for placement in ornamental ponds.
— Report neglected (green) swimming pools in your neighborhood to your vector control district.
Have you ever wanted to learn more about the amazing history of filming in the Santa Clarita Valley, including Placerita Canyon and Vasquez Rocks? Attend a fun, interactive and visual presentation with Vasquez Rocks Superintendent Sarah Brewer, "Hollywood's Backlot: History of Filming at Placerita Canyon, Vasquez Rocks and Beyond" on Sunday, June 18 at 2 p.m. at Placerita Canyon Nature Center.
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons is offering a webinar on forming your own corporation. "Form Your Own Corporation: LLC S-CORP and More" on Thursday, June 22 at 10 a.m.
Nicole Miller, president of the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley recently presented a new Golden Z Club charter to College of the Canyons. The COC Golden Z Club will serve both the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses of COC.
The popular Cocktails on the Roof fundraiser to benefit the WiSH Education Foundation will return on Friday, Sept. 8 at Hello Subaru of Valencia, 24000 Creekside Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. VIP early entry at 7 p.m.
Proving that having a disability doesn’t determine ability, nearly 40 individuals with disabilities will receive Career Skills Certificates during a ceremony Saturday, June 24, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club invite the public to "Be Patriotic With Us" and attend an Independence Day Dance on Sunday, July 2 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 25718 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355. Admission is $10 per dancer.
The Masters University Mustangs Men's Soccer team, 6-8-3 overall last season and 4-4-1 in conference play, will open at home with a scrimmage against Westcliff on Aug. 15 at 4 p.m., with the regular season home opener happening on Aug. 31 against Fresno Pacific.
Former School of Theater faculty and 1996 Herb Alpert Award in Arts recipient Suzan-Lori Parks experienced a full-circle moment when her play "Topdog/Underdog," which was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Play in 2002, won Best Revival of a Play at the Broadway League and American Theatre Wing’s 76th Tony Awards.
A unanimous 5-0 vote of the Santa Clarita City Council has paved the way for the acquisition of William S. Hart Park in Newhall from the county of Los Angeles. Hart Park is the last county park remaining in the city limits of the city of Santa Clarita.
Emerging singer-songwriter Marie Wise-Hawkins, a former Santa Clarita Valley resident now living in Nashville, has released her third and final installment of her summer single trilogy, titled "Island Time."
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce welcomes almost a dozen new members to the chamber's membership rolls. The SCV Chamber membership includes members ranging from independently-owned businesses to multi-national corporations.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has released a statement on the passing of the state of California 2023-24 budget that includes funding for two of the bills she had passed during her first year in the Assembly.
