West Nile Virus Found in Santa Clarita Valley

The Greater Los Angeles Vector Control District has reported the first case of West Nile Virus in the Santa Clarita Valley this season. Transmitted through mosquito bites, West Nile Virus is a health concern for people and animals. About one in five infected individuals will show symptoms, including fever, headache, body aches, nausea or a skin rash.

Here are some resources and information to help keep you safe.

Be a part of mosquito control by taking these steps:

— Eliminate standing water (like clogged gutters, old tires or rain barrels).

— Maintain swimming pools, spas and ponds properly.

— Change water in pet dishes and birdbaths weekly.

— Use insect repellent outdoors.

— Report neglected pools in your area to GLACVCD.

For more information about mosquito prevention and protection, please visit glamosquito.org/city-and-agency-resources.

