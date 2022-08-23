header image

1891 - Future First Lady Lou Henry (Hoover), 17, poses for photo at R.E. Nickel's Acton store [story]
Lou Henry
Vector Control Adds Six New West Nile Virus Detections
| Monday, Aug 22, 2022

West Nile VirusThe Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has confirmed 34 additional mosquito samples that tested positive for West Nile virus.

West Nile virus is endemic to Los Angeles County, and warm temperatures can increase virus activity and mosquito populations. Visit VectorSurv Maps or WestNile.ca.gov for a comprehensive look at this year’s West Nile virus activity throughout Los Angeles County and Southern California.

Join Mosquito Watch to access online tools and resources such as the DIY Mosquito Source Checklist or request door hangers to be distributed in their community at MosquitoWatch.org.

Mosquito control is a shared responsibility and residents must take an active role in reducing the threat of mosquitoes and mosquito-transmitted diseases in their neighborhoods by taking the following steps:

–Eliminate standing water in clogged rain gutters, rain barrels, discarded tires, buckets, watering troughs or anything that holds water for more than a week.

–Ensure that swimming pools, spas, and ponds are properly maintained.

–Change the water in pet dishes, birdbaths, and other small containers weekly.

–Request mosquitofish from your local vector control district for placement in ornamental ponds.

–Wear EPA-recommended insect repellent when outdoors where mosquitoes may be present.

–Report neglected (green) swimming pools in your neighborhood to your vector control district.

Year to date includes community, date first detected and number of positive cases:

Arleta 7/15/2022 3
Artesia 7/26/2022 2
Bellflower 6/2/2022 4
Canoga Park 8/4/2022 1
Cerritos 7/26/2022 2
Downey 8/3/2022 2
Eagle Rock 8/3/2022 1
Elysian Valley 7/31/2022 1
Encino 7/14/2022 4
Glendale 7/20/2022 1
Granada Hills 6/28/2022 8
Hacienda Heights 6/30/2022 4
Hawaiian Gardens 7/29/2022 2
La Habra Heights 7/27/2022 2
La Mirada 8/9/2022 2
Lake Balboa 6/30/2022 3
Long Beach 7/29/2022 2
Los Angeles City 8/4/2022 1
Los Feliz 7/19/2022 1
Mission Hills 7/15/2022 2
North Hills 7/13/2022 3
Northridge 6/30/2022 5
Norwalk 7/12/2022 3
Pacoima 8/12/2022 1
Panorama City 6/28/2022 7
Pico Rivera 8/9/2022 1
Porter Ranch 7/28/2022 1
Reseda 7/14/2022 3
Rowland Heights 7/27/2022 3
San Fernando 7/29/2022 1
San Marino 7/1/2022 6
Santa Fe Springs 7/26/2022 4
Signal Hill 7/14/2022 1
South El Monte 7/13/2022 2
South Whittier 7/26/2022 2
Studio City 8/11/2022 1
Tarzana 7/28/2022 1
Valley Glen 8/11/2022 1
Valley Village 8/11/2022 2
Van Nuys 7/13/2022 5
Whittier 6/30/2022 7
Winnetka 8/4/2022 2
Total # of Positive Mosquito Samples This Year 110

2022 WNV+ Dead Birds

City/Community Date of First Detection  Positives
Bellflower 7/22/2022 1
Cerritos 8/9/2022 1
Glendale 7/26/2022 1
Northridge 7/1/2022 1
North Hills 5/26/2022 3
Norwalk 7/11/2022 1
La Cresenta-Montrose 6/7/2022 1
Panorama City 7/14/2022 1
San Marino 7/28/2022 2
Sherman Oaks 7/18/2022 2
Whittier 8/12/2022 1
Total # of Positive Dead Birds this Year 15

 
SCVNews.com
