DACC Facilitates Adoption, Rescue Efforts in Response to Wildfires

In response to the ongoing challenges posed by the Palisades and Eaton Fires, the county of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control has mobilized its resources and partnerships to ensure the safety and well-being of the animals affected.

The recent fires have created an urgent need for shelter and care for displaced animals. DACC has worked to provide a safe haven for these animals while also implementing a robust adoption and rescue strategy by waiving adoption fees for the month of January. Thanks to the collaborative efforts of DACC’s dedicated animal welfare agencies, rescue groups and adoption partners from across the state and abroad, DACC has successfully adopted 296 unowned animals into loving homes and facilitated the transfer of an additional 300 unowned animals to animal rescue groups.

The successful adoption and transfer of these animals from DACC’s care has not only created space for incoming evacuees in our animal care centers but has also allowed these animals to find forever homes during a time of crisis.

Additionally, partnerships with various animal welfare agencies have proven invaluable. Through these collaborations, DACC has been able to rescue 300 animals, giving them the attention that was needed. These efforts have significantly increased the capacity to shelter and care for animals impacted by the fires.

“We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from our community and our partners during this challenging time,” said DACC Director Marcia Mayeda. “The collaboration between DACC, animal welfare agencies and adoption partners has made a tremendous difference in the lives of these animals. Together we are ensuring that they receive the care they need and find loving homes.”

DACC remains committed to providing shelter and care for all animals displaced by the fires. The dedicated team is working around the clock to ensure that every animal receives the attention and support they deserve.

The Department urges everyone to make sure emergency plans include pets and livestock. You can find a list of items to put in your pet’s “go bag” at https://ready.lacounty.gov/pet-disaster-supply-kits/.

Visit www.lacounty.gov/emergency for information on fire evacuations, shelters and road closures. A wealth of emergency preparedness information is also available at https://Ready.LACounty.gov.

About Noah's Legacy Fund

The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation’s Noah’s Legacy Fund supports the Department’s emergency response efforts. These services are critical to the communities we serve as we continue to respond to the wildfires, flooding, and earthquakes that can occur in the areas we serve.

Learn more at https://lacountyanimals.org/way-to-give/disaster-relief/.

About the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation

The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation supports the county of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control through fundraising which supports spay and neuter programs, pet adoptions, public education, disaster response and animal welfare. Many of the Foundation’s fundraising efforts have enabled the department to enhance the care given to animals in the County animal care centers. To learn more, visit lacountyanimals.org.

