Nature Lovers Too Radical for Tejon Open Space? | Commentary by Helen Sweany

Does anyone remember the protests of the 1960s? I was too young to be a part of it, but from what I’ve seen on the History Channel, all kinds of things were done to create a voice regarding Vietnam, equality, economic disparity and the environment.

I’m proud to say – and it wasn’t even on my bucket list – that I’ve recently been banned from Tejon Ranch Conservancy. I think they consider me an activist, but I’m not quite sure.

What did I do to be added to the List of the Exiled?

If I’m going to brag about this status to my grandchildren, I should at least know what I did.

I asked the Tejon field trip scheduler, “Why?” and he frustratingly said, “I can’t tell you.”

The only way you can hike or even drive through Tejon Ranch land is to live or work there or pay $20 per visit. I’ve been paying to hike the property for 10 years with no problem. These hikes are always in groups and with Tejon Ranch Conservancy employees as escorts. In November, I organized another field trip for a group of paid hikers and was stunned to get an email the night before the trip at the eleventh hour, stating I was one of two people excluded from the very hike I planned for them.

I had to figure out what I did wrong. This is what I learned:

Tejon now forbids you on their conservation property if you belong to environmental groups including but not limited to the Sierra Club, Audubon Society, California Native Plant Society, Center for Biological Diversity, the Natural Resources Defense Council, Endangered Habitats League, and Planning and Conservation League.

This list was recited by Tejon employees just before we would begin a hike, with a verbal warning that you can’t be on the land if you’re a member.

All of these organizations are suing Tejon for a number of different violations that Tejon is not honoring from a 2008 agreement. The agreement gave $15.8 million in taxpayer dollars to allow easements to scientists and researchers. Tejon took the public funds and instead banned the very people they were supposed to allow easements.

The friends I know who are members of naturalist groups are kind of nerdy. Rather than spend free time making money, they provide data and teach future biologists and scientists – i.e., school kids. They are teachers, nature lovers, parents, grandparents and even volunteer docents at our state parks. It’s not the way to make the big bucks. It’s a way to make it better for future generations.

Being a member of one of these groups couldn’t be the reason I was banned, because I was not (yet) a member of any of them.

Tejon’s property recorded 2,000 residents in the 1850s of Kawaiisu, Kitanemuk, Yokuts, Chumash and Tataviam tribes living on their ancestral land. Families were forced off their own homes and property through four Mexican land grants. Some of the descendants still live in nearby Bakersfield.

This is not my ancestry, so it shouldn’t be Tejon’s fear that I would file for reparations.

News articles over the years have no consistency as to how many homes are to be built on this land. For clarity, it’s actually two projects: Centennial (L.A. County) with 19,333 new homes, and Tejon Mountain Village (Kern County) with 17,000 new homes, for a total of 36,333. Of the Tejon bus tours I’ve been on, our guides consistently said these homes will be built as gated communities on 1 acre of land each. No tours I’ve been on have ever mentioned any construction of low-income housing or apartments.

I live on the wrong side of the Grapevine, and when it closes, I’m stuck. This happens about 10 times a year. It also means I can’t go home or leave home when the barricades are up. There are no other back roads. The 5 Freeway is “it.” The Grapevine closes when cars or trucks turn over or crash; in mudslides, high winds, fire, snow or ice. Like a weird game of musical chairs, when it closes, the hundreds of cars and big rigs on this stretch are trapped for up to 36 hours.

I can’t imagine 75,000 more cars on “the most treacherous part of the 5 Freeway” which, according to Caltrans, “already claim(s) more than its share of casualties.”

This property sits on two major earthquake faults, the 185-mile Garlock Fault (a 7.1 happened on July 6, 2019, and produced a bulge in the land observed by satellite radar images) and the 800-mile San Andreas Fault. Fort Tejon was struck by a 7.9 from the San Andreas in 1857, the largest recorded earthquake in U.S. history. Geologists claim California is long overdue for it to strike again.

Where will the water come from for the 100,000 new residents of these two communities? I was told by my Tejon chaperones that the 12,000 head of cattle have priority over future homeowners. The business of growing almonds and other water hungry crops will also remain.

Tejon doesn’t worry about water for new communities because the East Branch of the California Aqueduct passes through Tejon Conservancy, and Tejon has easements to guarantee they receive water. What happens when the tides quickly turn and we’re back in extreme drought, and now have these additional water consumers vying for the same water that is needed elsewhere?

Tejon geography is similar to the Paradise Fire where 85 people died. Like Paradise, it’s placed in a high fire-hazard severity zone with wind gusts recorded as high as 90 mph. Like Paradise, there’s only one way out to Interstate 5 from these proposed new towns, should there be a disaster that residents need to flee.

This brings me no closer to learning why I was banished. Could it be Tejon Ranchers have begun to pay Facebook researchers to scan social media posts for anything “negative” about the area? Was it something I said?

I’ve read that Lennar Corporation – a Miami-based real estate company that bought Newhall Ranch in 2004 – might be funding this project. Centennial has been approved by Los Angeles County, yet construction has not begun. Is Lennar having second thoughts?

If my job was with Lennar to make money for investors in the real estate business, I know I’d reconsider.

Helen Sweany is a nature lover who would live inside the Oak of the Golden Dream if she could. She is not now and never has been a member of the Center for Biological Diversity.