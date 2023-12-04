header image

December 5
1938 - Supervisors award construction contract for jail at Wayside Farms in Castaic (later called Pitchess Detention Center). [story]
Wayside
‘NCIS,’ ‘CSI: Vegas’ Among Six Productions Filming in SCV
| Monday, Dec 4, 2023
Film SCV
File photo courtesy of the city of Santa Clarita. In February of 2009, CBS’ NCIS filmed in Santa Clarita at Summit Park.


The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 4 – Sunday, Dec. 10.

The productions filming locally are:

“Untitled TV Movie” – Television Movie

“Honest Renovations” – Television

“NCIS” – Television

“CSI: Vegas” – Television

“Rexona, No White Marks Movers” – Commercial

“Alpha’s Contract” – Other

The city of Santa Clarita saw an increase in location filming in 2022 with the Film Office reporting 591 film permits and 1,549 location film days, which generated an estimated $38.5 million in economic impact to the local community. This represents a 3.7 percent increase in permits, a 2.9 percent increase in film days and a 2.2 percent increase to the estimated economic impact when compared to 2021.

Coming off of a solid year in 2021, which saw 579 film permits, 1,505 film days and over $37 million in positive estimated economic impact, the 2022 numbers were records in all categories. The Santa Clarita Film Office has averaged over 500 permits processed, over 1,300 film days and over $30 million in estimated economic impact annually since 2014. Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

“Since the Santa Clarita Film Office began issuing permits for filming in 2003 there has been continual growth every single year and 2022 was no exception,” said Mayor Jason Gibbs. “Home to dozens of sound stages, a multitude of studios and movie ranches and unique settings for location filming, Santa Clarita is one of the most filmed communities in California, helping to boost our local economy and provide quality jobs.”

Many factors have contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the city’s Film Incentive Program, Movie Ranch Overlay Zone, low cost permit fees and expedited permit processing, along with the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program. Additionally, Santa Clarita is home to several studios and movie ranches that attract a large number of productions to the area. Santa Clarita is also located within the entertainment industry’s advantageous “Thirty-Mile Zone” and offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double as almost anywhere in the world.

Last year, countless television shows took advantage of all that Santa Clarita has to offer and more than half of the film days reported in 2022 were attributed to television production alone. Many of the shows which were either locally based or frequently filmed in town included “Your Honor,” “CSI: Vegas,” “Bosch Legacy,” “Lincoln Lawyer,” “9-1-1,” “The Patient,” “Mayans MC,” “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,” “NCIS,” “S.W.A.T.,” “The Old Man,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “The Morning Show.”

Numerous feature films were shot in Santa Clarita in 2022, including “The Fablemans,” ”Eighty for Brady,” “Don’t Worry Darling,” “Oppenheimer,” “Amsterdam” and “Purple Hearts.” In addition, many music videos, including those by artists such as Black Pink, Charlie Puth, Michael Bublé and Taylor Swift, were filmed on location in Santa Clarita, as were various commercials and online content.

Filming benefits the local economy in several ways. Productions spend several millions of dollars each year on rentals and goods from businesses (small and large), local agencies, school districts, homeowners and non-profits. Hotels, restaurants, attractions, shopping centers and hardware stores, among others, receive direct compensation and generate tax revenue that contributes heavily to the quality of life in Santa Clarita by helping fund roads, programs, recreation and public safety.

For more information about filming in Santa Clarita, please visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at (661) 284-1425.

For a behind the scenes peek at filming in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita).
SCV Blood Donors Urgently Needed

SCV Blood Donors Urgently Needed
Monday, Dec 4, 2023
The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations, and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment today.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Bus Strike Over

Santa Clarita Bus Strike Over
Monday, Dec 4, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce that MV Transportation and the union that represents the bus drivers came to an agreement on Sunday, ending the strike.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 8: Green Santa Clarita Trivia

Dec. 8: Green Santa Clarita Trivia
Friday, Dec 1, 2023
Join the city of Santa Clarita Friday, Dec. 8, for part of your lunch break to test your knowledge about Green Santa Clarita programs and events.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 7: Parks & Rec to Discuss Winter Season Programming

Dec. 7: Parks & Rec to Discuss Winter Season Programming
Friday, Dec 1, 2023
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m., on the First Floor of City Hall in Council Chambers.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Dec. 5)
1938 - Supervisors award construction contract for jail at Wayside Farms in Castaic (later called Pitchess Detention Center). [story]
Wayside
TMU Launches Scholarship Serving Students in SoCal Region
The Master’s University has launched a new church and ministry scholarship for prospective students attending churches in the Southern California region (defined with Fresno County as the northern extremity).
TMU Launches Scholarship Serving Students in SoCal Region
Cougars Earn All-WSC Recognition
College of the Canyons had five players served with All-Western State Conference, South Division honors after closing out the 2023 season.
Cougars Earn All-WSC Recognition
Heartbreaking Loss for Mustangs in Florida
It came down to the final 3.2 seconds.
Heartbreaking Loss for Mustangs in Florida
COC Awarded $500K Training Grant
College of the Canyons has received a $500,00 grant from the California Workforce Development Board to develop High Road Training Partnerships with regional industry partners.
COC Awarded $500K Training Grant
Valencia Medical Office Condos Sell for $3.4M
Yair Haimoff, managing director SIOR of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., is pleased to announce the recent sale of four medical office condos located at 27335 Tourney Road in Valencia for a purchase price of $3.4 million.
Valencia Medical Office Condos Sell for $3.4M
Ken Striplin | Holiday Season at The Cube
One of my favorite new holiday traditions is taking my family to a day out on the ice at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, especially during the holiday season.
Ken Striplin | Holiday Season at The Cube
Canyon Theatre Guild Presents ‘Elf: The Musical’
The Canyon Theatre Guild’s production of "Elf The Musical," based on the New Line Cinema movie of the same name, opened Friday, Nov. 24 and will run until Dec. 23rd, including added shows on Sunday Dec. 3 and Thursday Dec. 14.
Canyon Theatre Guild Presents ‘Elf: The Musical’
National Parks Announces 2024 Entrance Fee-Free Days
During this festive season of joy and giving, the National Park Service presents the entrance fee-free dates for 2024.
National Parks Announces 2024 Entrance Fee-Free Days
Bacterial Levels Remain High at L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Bacterial Levels Remain High at L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (Dec. 4)
1962- Actress and future Soledad Canyon big-cat rescuer Tippi Hedren, "Hitchcock's New Grace Kelly," makes cover of Look magazine for upcoming thriller, "The Birds" [story]
Tippi Hedren
Today in SCV History (Dec. 3)
1887 - Prohibitionist Henry Needham purchases land in Newhall, attempts to establish "dry" colony [story]
H.C. Needham
Today in SCV History (Dec. 2)
1972 - Five wounded in Vagos biker gang shooting at Curtis & JoAnne Darcy's Acton '49er Saloon [story]
Darcys 49er
Actor Danny Trejo Encourages CSUN Students to Help Others
When Danny Trejo was released from prison in 1969 after stints for crimes including armed robbery and drug dealing, and before he became one of today’s most recognizable actors, he returned to the neighborhood he grew up in and stole from.
Actor Danny Trejo Encourages CSUN Students to Help Others
Dec. 6: Hart District Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Dec. 6, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Dec. 6: Hart District Regular Board Meeting
March 21: Mandy Patinkin Coming to PAC
Broadway’s master songman, Mandy Patinkin, accompanied by Adam Ben-David on piano, will bring his newest theatre concert “Mandy Patinkin in Concert: BEING ALIVE,” to the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons for one performance only on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 7 p.m.
March 21: Mandy Patinkin Coming to PAC
CIF-SS Commissioner Mike West | Fall Championship Round-up
As the new Commissioner of Athletics, this is the first opportunity I have had to witness and participate in the planning and implementation of the championship events held every year by the CIF Southern Section.
CIF-SS Commissioner Mike West | Fall Championship Round-up
Dec. 8: Green Santa Clarita Trivia
Join the city of Santa Clarita Friday, Dec. 8, for part of your lunch break to test your knowledge about Green Santa Clarita programs and events.
Dec. 8: Green Santa Clarita Trivia
Dec. 7: SCV Water Engineering, Operations Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold an Engineering and Operations Committee meeting Thursday, Dec. 7, at 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 7: SCV Water Engineering, Operations Committee Meeting
L.A. County Recognizing World AIDS Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will join in commemorating the 35th annual World AIDS Day Friday, with the theme “World AIDS Day 35: Remember and Commit.”
L.A. County Recognizing World AIDS Day
Dec. 7: Parks & Rec to Discuss Winter Season Programming
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m., on the First Floor of City Hall in Council Chambers.
Dec. 7: Parks & Rec to Discuss Winter Season Programming
