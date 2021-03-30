Healthcare worker Pedro Rodriguez, left, gets his COVID-19 vaccination from Registered Nurse Amanda Buchanan at the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Vaccination center on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.

Nearly One-Third of SCV Residents Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Mar 30, 2021

By Kev Kurdoghlian

Nearly a third of Santa Clarita Valley residents have been vaccinated as the SCV vaccination rate increased to 31.8%, according to Los Angeles County public health data current through Mar. 22.

County data includes people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Since Mar. 12, the vaccination rate in SCV has increased by 8.5%.

A person is not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after their second dose or, in the case of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine, two weeks after receiving their single dose.

“As we approach spring break and numerous religious and spiritual holidays, it important to remember that travel and gathering in-person with others increases the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19,” county Public Health officials said in a statement Saturday. “While COVID-19 numbers have decreased in L.A. County, transmission remains widespread and is increasing in many other states and countries.”

County Public Health officials have asked county residents to avoid non-essential travel and to stay within 120 miles from their place of residence.

For people entering the county, officials have mandated a 10-day self-quarantine.

