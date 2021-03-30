vaccinated
Healthcare worker Pedro Rodriguez, left, gets his COVID-19 vaccination from Registered Nurse Amanda Buchanan at the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Vaccination center on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.

 

Nearly One-Third of SCV Residents Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Mar 30, 2021

By Kev Kurdoghlian

Nearly a third of Santa Clarita Valley residents have been vaccinated as the SCV vaccination rate increased to 31.8%, according to Los Angeles County public health data current through Mar. 22.

County data includes people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Since Mar. 12, the vaccination rate in SCV has increased by 8.5%.

A person is not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after their second dose or, in the case of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine, two weeks after receiving their single dose.

“As we approach spring break and numerous religious and spiritual holidays, it important to remember that travel and gathering in-person with others increases the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19,” county Public Health officials said in a statement Saturday. “While COVID-19 numbers have decreased in L.A. County, transmission remains widespread and is increasing in many other states and countries.”

County Public Health officials have asked county residents to avoid non-essential travel and to stay within 120 miles from their place of residence.

For people entering the county, officials have mandated a 10-day self-quarantine.

No Comments for : Nearly One-Third of SCV Residents Vaccinated Against COVID-19


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • LASD: April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, So ‘Give the Phone a Break’

    LASD: April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, So ‘Give the Phone a Break’

    35 mins ago
  • Canyons Promise Accepting Applications Until May 1 for 2021-22 Academic Year

    Canyons Promise Accepting Applications Until May 1 for 2021-22 Academic Year

    3 hours ago
  • Hart District Students in Grades 7-12 Begin Return to Campus

    Hart District Students in Grades 7-12 Begin Return to Campus

    4 hours ago
  • California Must Show Evidence Supporting Its COVID-Related Church Occupancy Cap

    California Must Show Evidence Supporting Its COVID-Related Church Occupancy Cap

    4 hours ago
  • Symposium to Explore Movement Across Borders, Temporalities

    Symposium to Explore Movement Across Borders, Temporalities

    4 hours ago
  • Saugus District to Rescind Teacher Layoffs, Resume Full In-Person Instruction April 19

    Saugus District to Rescind Teacher Layoffs, Resume Full In-Person Instruction April 19

    5 hours ago
  • Nearly One-Third of SCV Residents Vaccinated Against COVID-19

    Nearly One-Third of SCV Residents Vaccinated Against COVID-19

    6 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (March 30)

    Today in SCV History (March 30)

    16 hours ago
  • Newhall School District Returns to Full Day, In-Person Learning Beginning April 19

    Newhall School District Returns to Full Day, In-Person Learning Beginning April 19

    24 hours ago
  • Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Continued Protection of Essential Workers; 27,176 Total SCV Cases

    Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Continued Protection of Essential Workers; 27,176 Total SCV Cases

    1 day ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.