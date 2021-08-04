header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
103°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 4
1992 - Pardee House (ex-Good Templars Lodge) moved to Heritage Junction/Hart Park [story]
Pardee House
New Cardiac Technology Comes to Henry Mayo
| Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021

Dr. Abhisheck Sinah, MD, left, enplanes the TAVR procedure with a model of the human heart to TAVR patient Dick Sears after the press conference held in the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital education room in Valencia on Tuesday, 080321. Dan Watson/The Signal

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s cardiology team gathered Tuesday to unveil the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, or TAVR, a cutting-edge cardiac procedure.

“Over the last decade, the TAVR procedure has revolutionized the way that we treat heart disease,” said Dr. Abhishek Sinha, a structural heart director at Henry Mayo.

Sinha was a fellow at the University of Washington, when they did the first TAVR procedure, and has performed 175 since then.

TAVR began as a procedure for high-risk patients only, but as improvements were made, it has now become the most common way to replace the aortic valve procedure, Sinha added.

Dr. Abhisheck Sinah, MD, left, describes an animation of the TAVR procedure during the press conference held in the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital education room in Valencia on Tuesday, 080321. Dan Watson/The Signal

While an aortic valve replacement typically requires open-heart surgery, the minimally invasive TAVR procedure replaces narrowed valves that fail to properly open through very small openings that leave all the chest bones in place.

Additionally, TAVR provides treatment options for patients who may not have been considered for valve replacement, as well as those who are in all risk categories, while requiring less time in the hospital for recovery and having a survival benefit over surgery.

Henry Mayo performed its first TAVR on June 21 on an 88-year-old woman who had only a two-day hospital stay and now feels dramatically better, according to Sinha.

Since then, they’ve performed a total of six procedures, including one on Santa Clarita resident and longtime Henry Mayo volunteer Richard Sears, who said he feels like he can finally walk without having to stop and catch his breath.

Dr. Abhisheck Sinah, MD, displays a model of the human heart as he explanes the TAVR procedure during a press conference held in the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital education room in Valencia on Tuesday, 080321. Dan Watson/The Signal

Even his wife, Maria, has seen a change in him and that he’s doing better, adding, “It’s good to have him back.”

The procedure itself felt like was over before it began, Sears said, with what felt like thousands of people around him to treat him.

“I’m so grateful for the care I received, (and) grateful for this very successful procedure,” Sears added. “I want to thank those individuals that had this vision and the determination to provide this amazing procedure right here in Santa Clarita Valley.”

“They say it takes a village to raise a child, well in the hospital setting, it takes the coordination of several departments to create a program, and all of us share in the excitement of seeing this program come to fruition and bring such high-quality care to our community,” added Rosella Dolan, cardiovascular services nurse navigator at Henry Mayo.

TAVR patient Dick Sears is applauded by his wife Maria, seated left, and medical staff as he comes forward to speak during the TAVR press conference held in the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital education room in Valencia on Tuesday, 080321. Dan Watson/The Signal

Dolan went on to say that it took a year to develop the program, with collaboration and coordination of various departments to make it a “well-oiled machine.”

“Here at Henry Mayo, we want to see all of our patients recover and succeed. The patients within these walls are our friends, our families, our neighbors, and we make every effort to make them feel at ease,” added Dolan, who is a Santa Clarita resident herself.

For more information on Henry Mayo’s Roberta G. Veloz Cardiovascular Center, visit henrymayo.com/heart.

Rosella Dolan, RN, Cardiovascular Services nurse navigator at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital speaks during the press conference held in the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital education room in Valencia on Tuesday, 080321. Dan Watson/The Signal

Dr. Abhisheck Sinah, MD, displays aortic valve as he enplanes the TAVR procedure with a model of a human heart during the press conference held in the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital education room in Valencia on Tuesday, 080321. Dan Watson/The Signal
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
New Cardiac Technology Comes to Henry Mayo
Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021
New Cardiac Technology Comes to Henry Mayo
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s cardiology team gathered Tuesday to unveil the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, or TAVR, a cutting-edge cardiac procedure.
FULL STORY...
Wilk Bill To Urge Congress For Funding Students With Disabilities Passed By State Senate
Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021
Wilk Bill To Urge Congress For Funding Students With Disabilities Passed By State Senate
Senator Scott Wilk announced that his recent bill unanimously passed in the state senate this past Tuesday. 
FULL STORY...
Acton Teen Fights To Save Her Leg After A Car Struck her
Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021
Acton Teen Fights To Save Her Leg After A Car Struck her
The community is rallying behind a 16-year-old Golden Valley High School student who is fighting to save her leg after she was hit by a car while riding a scooter.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
New Cardiac Technology Comes to Henry Mayo
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s cardiology team gathered Tuesday to unveil the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, or TAVR, a cutting-edge cardiac procedure.
New Cardiac Technology Comes to Henry Mayo
Wilk Bill To Urge Congress For Funding Students With Disabilities Passed By State Senate
Senator Scott Wilk announced that his recent bill unanimously passed in the state senate this past Tuesday. 
Wilk Bill To Urge Congress For Funding Students With Disabilities Passed By State Senate
Animal Care And Control Releases Covid-19 Impact Report, New Adoption Program
Recently, the Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control released a COVID-19 Impact Report detailing the Department’s response to the pandemic and resulting operational changes.
Animal Care And Control Releases Covid-19 Impact Report, New Adoption Program
Acton Teen Fights To Save Her Leg After A Car Struck her
The community is rallying behind a 16-year-old Golden Valley High School student who is fighting to save her leg after she was hit by a car while riding a scooter.
Acton Teen Fights To Save Her Leg After A Car Struck her
Today in SCV History (Aug. 4)
1992 - Pardee House (ex-Good Templars Lodge) moved to Heritage Junction/Hart Park [story]
Pardee House
Castaic Education Foundation Welcome Wagon to Tour Castaic Community, Visit Students
The Castaic Education Foundation Welcome Wagon announced it will be touring the Castaic community on Monday, Aug. 4, and Friday, Aug. 6 to visit students and their families as the first day of school closes in.
Castaic Education Foundation Welcome Wagon to Tour Castaic Community, Visit Students
Santa Clarita Film Office Reports Over $34M Generated in 2021 Fiscal Year
Officials at the Santa Clarita Film Office said they have been “busy” in the last few months, a change from the March-June period from last year in which no productions were allowed to roll their cameras.
Santa Clarita Film Office Reports Over $34M Generated in 2021 Fiscal Year
SCV Residents, Groups Ask Redistricting Commission to Keep North County Communities Together
Public comments from local organizations and residents submitted to the Los Angeles County Citizens Redistricting Commission this summer sent a uniform message to commissioners: Keep Los Angeles’s north county communities together.
SCV Residents, Groups Ask Redistricting Commission to Keep North County Communities Together
Valladares Opens Nominations for Hispanic Heritage Month Honorees
During Hispanic Heritage Month this year, Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, will recognize constituents of Hispanic descent who have contributed to their community in the 38th Assembly District.
Valladares Opens Nominations for Hispanic Heritage Month Honorees
Public Health Confirms First 2021 Case of West Nile Virus in LA County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has identified the first case of human West Nile virus infection in L.A. County for the 2021 season.
Public Health Confirms First 2021 Case of West Nile Virus in LA County
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 30,273 Total SCV Cases; Public Health to Host Virtual Town Hall on Schools Wednesday
On Tuesday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed 20 new deaths and 2,293 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 30,273 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 30,273 Total SCV Cases; Public Health to Host Virtual Town Hall on Schools Wednesday
LA County Health Officer Issues Heat Alert for SCV Beginning Wednesday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley beginning Wednesday, Aug. 4.
LA County Health Officer Issues Heat Alert for SCV Beginning Wednesday
Countywide Effort Encourages Residents to Help Identify Regional, Rural Park Needs
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is inviting the public to provide input to help inform future planning and funding to address regional and rural park and recreation needs.
Countywide Effort Encourages Residents to Help Identify Regional, Rural Park Needs
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Acquires TAVR Technology
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is now offering Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), a cutting-edge minimally-invasive procedure to replace narrowed aortic valves that fail to properly open.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Acquires TAVR Technology
City Manager Recognized With International Award of Excellence
Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin has been recognized with the 2021 Award for Career Excellence in Memory of Mark E. Keane, a prestigious award given to one honoree each year from nominations of city managers across the country and around the globe.
City Manager Recognized With International Award of Excellence
City Manager Ken Striplin: Connect With Your City
As you drive around Santa Clarita, do you ever wonder what work is being done at your neighborhood park? Or when the new Sheriff’s Station will be complete? Maybe you want to go ice skating at The Cube or find out what issues are going before the City Council. There are several ways you can discover what’s going on in your city.
City Manager Ken Striplin: Connect With Your City
Today in SCV History (Aug. 3)
1975 - Henry Mayo Newhall (Memorial) Hospital opens with 100 beds [story]
HMNMH
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Officials Report 153rd Death; Urge Those Eligible to Get Vaccinated
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death on Monday, bringing the total of COVID-19 related deaths to 153, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody said.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Officials Report 153rd Death; Urge Those Eligible to Get Vaccinated
Aug. 7-15: Friends of Santa Clarita Library Hosting Summer Book Bag Sale
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to announce the return of the Summer Book Bag Sale!
Aug. 7-15: Friends of Santa Clarita Library Hosting Summer Book Bag Sale
Rancho Camulos Launches ‘Last Sundays at the Landmark’
Rancho Camulos Museum has launched a new visitor experience at the Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark, "Last Sundays at the Landmark."
Rancho Camulos Launches ‘Last Sundays at the Landmark’
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘NCIS,’ ‘Leviathan,’ ‘MTV Cribs International,’ 8 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 11 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 2 - Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021:
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘NCIS,’ ‘Leviathan,’ ‘MTV Cribs International,’ 8 More Productions
Registration Now Open for River Rally Volunteers
Registration Now Open for River Rally Volunteers
Registration Now Open for River Rally Volunteers
Mission Valley Bank Releases 2Q Earnings
Mission Valley Bancorp announced Monday a net income of $1.6 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $398 thousand, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.
Mission Valley Bank Releases 2Q Earnings
Saugus High Alumna Abbey Weitzeil Anchors Relay Team to Silver
Saugus High School graduate Abbey Weitzeil anchored Team USA to a silver medal in the women’s 4×100 medley relay in her final swim of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
Saugus High Alumna Abbey Weitzeil Anchors Relay Team to Silver
%d bloggers like this: