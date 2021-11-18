Wednesday COVID Roundup: Skilled Nursing Facilities To Complete Booster Shot Administering

Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 22 new deaths and 1,284 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 38,541 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The high number of deaths reflect death certificate data from Sept. 1 through Nov. 10. Los Angeles County has received a lower than average volume of test results over the past two days. This may be due to decreased testing over the holiday and weekend, or it could reflect an issue with lab reporting. L.A. County and the State are investigating.
Of the 22 new deaths reported today, six people who passed away were over the age of 80, seven people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, six people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, and three people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49.
“To everyone grieving the loss of a family member or friend, our hearts go out to you and we wish you peace,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health.
To date, Public Health has identified 1,514,282 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 26,923 deaths.
Testing results are available for nearly 9,280,000 individuals, with 15% of people testing positive. Today’s test positivity rate is 1.2%.
Nearly All Skilled Nursing Facilities Will Complete Administering Boosters
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) continues to work with skilled nursing facilities to ensure their eligible residents and staff receive COVID boosters.
As of Nov 12, 97% of skilled nursing facilities in L.A. County indicated that they will complete administering booster doses for residents by November 19. Most skilled nursing facilities have established relationships with long term care pharmacies who provide booster doses for eligible residents. Public Health has been working with the remaining facilities to assess barriers and offer County mobile vaccine team assistance.
Skilled nursing facilities report that 96% of staff and 89% of residents are fully vaccinated. All staff at skilled nursing facilities are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19; those with an approved medical or religious exemption need to be tested weekly.
For the week ending November 7, 39 people tested positive for COVID-19 at skilled nursing facilities: 20 new cases were among skilled nursing facility residents, and 19 new cases were among skilled nursing facility staff. Tragically, four skilled nursing facility residents passed away from COVID-19. Sixty-five percent of new cases the week ending November 7 at skilled nursing facilities are among staff and residents that are fully vaccinated.
Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday Update
As of 6 p.m. Monday, the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard confirmed a total of 354 COVID-19 related deaths in the SCV since the pandemic began.
The following is the community breakdown of the 354 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:
297 in Santa Clarita
21 in Castaic
10 in Acton
8 in Stevenson Ranch
6 in unincorporated Canyon Country
3 in Agua Dulce
3 in Val Verde
2 in Valencia
1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon
1 in Elizabeth Lake
1 in Newhall
1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country
0 in Lake Hughes (**revised from 1)
Cases:
Of the 38,541 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 28,268
Castaic: 4,603 (incl. Pitchess Detention Center & North County Correctional Facility*; revised from 4,605)
Stevenson Ranch: 1,846
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 1,212
Acton: 805
Val Verde: 447
Agua Dulce: 425
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 312
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 175
Elizabeth Lake: 126
Bouquet Canyon: 75
Lake Hughes: 71
Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 70
Saugus/Canyon Country: 55
Sand Canyon: 24
San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 22
Placerita Canyon: 5
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard
The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).
As of Wednesday, Nov. 16, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital currently had zero tests pending, 15 patients in the hospital, a total of 1,633 patients who have been treated and discharged since the pandemic began, and no additional deaths, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
– The testing positivity rate is 2.2% (average rate over 7 days).
Additional Updates
CDPH is working with local partners and health care providers to administer booster doses to all Californians who are eligible, including those aged 65+ and the immunocompromised, to ensure they maintain optimal protection from COVID-19 heading into the winter season. Boosters are recommended for all Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients aged 18 and older who were vaccinated two or more months ago. The CDC and Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup have declared the following groups of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna recipients eligible for a booster dose six months or more after their initial series:
– 65 years and older
– Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
– Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
– Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings
– Age 18+ who are at increased risk due to social inequity
Tips for Protecting Yourself and Others This Holiday Season
Take commonsense steps to protect yourself, your family and your community as you celebrate the holiday season.
See more California information later in this report.
L.A. County Vaccine/Booster Information
Anyone five years and older living or working in L.A. County can get vaccinated. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites where first, second, and third doses are available.
Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) to learn how to make an appointment at vaccination sites. If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment.
L.A. County Public Health’s Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
Each week, the California Department of Public Health updates the number of cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported in the state.
As of Nov. 15, there have been 704 cases of MIS-C reported statewide.
MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life-threatening.
Parents should be aware of the signs and symptoms of MIS-C including fever that does not go away, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling tired.
Although very rare, COVID-19 cases among children can sometimes result a few weeks later in very serious illness known as Multi-symptom Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).
Upgrade your Mask
Good fit and filtration continue to be the best way to get the most out of your mask. The best masks for preventing COVID-19 include the N95, KN95 and KF94. If you don’t have access to one of these masks, wear a surgical mask or a surgical mask with a cloth mask on top. If you choose a fabric mask, opt for one with three of more cloth layers. No matter what kind of mask you wear, check the fit by avoiding gaps above the nose or on the sides.
During the week of Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, the average time patients waited for test results was 1.0 day. During this same time period, 85% of patients received test results in one day and 97% received them within two days.
Protect Yourself and Your Family: Your Actions Save Lives
Protect yourself, family, friends, and community by following these prevention measures:
* Getting vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.
* Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.
* Avoiding touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
* Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.
* Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
* Staying away from work, school, or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.
* Staying home except for essential needs/activities following local and state public health guidelines when patronizing approved businesses. To the extent that sectors are re-opened, Californians may leave their homes to work at, patronize, or otherwise engage with those businesses, establishments or activities.
In response to persistent, exceptional drought conditions throughout the Santa Clarita Valley and the state, SCV Water activated Stage 1 of its Water Shortage Contingency Plan and Water Conservation and Water Supply Shortage Ordinance this week.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond held a virtual press conference Nov. 17, to announce the integration of a host of programs and strategies to help transform education in California schools as well as student and family supports.
The College of the Canyons Registered Nursing (RN) Class of 2021 had a 95.24 percent National Council Licensure Examination (NLCEX) pass rate for the first quarter of 2021-22, which is the highest quarter result in the program’s history.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services announced it has employed a series of accessible "What Is?" informational videos designed to provide customers with an overview of programs and services in a more user-friendly way.
In last month’s blog I listed the many unusual animals DACC has impounded throughout the years. I challenged readers to guess which two species of animals that DACC has not impounded, promising to reveal the answer in this month’s blog.
The community is invited to join College of the Canyons Professor Shane Ramey and his students on a free virtual tour of the Don Takeda Science Center's microbiology laboratory at the Canyon Country Campus on Friday, Nov. 19 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
College of the Canyons has been named a 2021 Equity Champion of Higher Education by the Campaign for College Opportunity for its exemplary work in awarding Associate Degrees for Transfer to Latinx students.
A Santa Clarita Valley man was sentenced today to 51 months in federal prison for scheming to fraudulently obtain approximately $1.8 million in COVID-19 relief guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce that the Vista Canyon Regional Transit Center was recently awarded Envision Verified for Sustainable Infrastructure by the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure (ISI).
Bridge to Home has partnered with the ArtTree Community Arts Center to host the art show and sale – “Living in Color,” on Friday, Nov. 19, beginning 6:00 p.m., at the ArtTree Center, which is located at 22508 6th Street in Old Town Newhall.
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the free Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
In partnership with VFW Post 6885, the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will be distributing turkeys to veterans on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., at the VFW located at 16208 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, 91351.
