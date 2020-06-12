New Medical Clinic Coming to Henry Mayo

The new Henry Mayo Newhall Center for Hand and Reconstructive Surgery will be opening in Valencia on Tuesday, June 16.

The new clinic will be located in suite 220 of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Outpatient Surgery Building, where several other medical offices are located. The address is 25751 McBean Parkway, Valencia, 91355. The clinic phone number is (661) 200-1710.

Mort Rizvi, MD, will be the medical director of the new clinic. Dr. Rizvi is fellowship-trained in hand surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, and craniofacial pediatric plastic surgery.

“I’m looking forward to the opening of this new clinic and serving the patients of the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Dr. Rizvi. “In today’s world hand and repetitive motion injuries are more and more common. Treating those injuries appropriately and effectively can be critical to quality of life.”

More information can be found at SCVhand.com.