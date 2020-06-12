[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
81°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 12
1868 - Ravenna post office established in Soledad Canyon [story]
Ravenna depot
New Medical Clinic Coming to Henry Mayo
| Friday, Jun 12, 2020
Mort Rizvi, MD

Mort Rizvi, MD.

The new Henry Mayo Newhall Center for Hand and Reconstructive Surgery will be opening in Valencia on Tuesday, June 16.

The new clinic will be located in suite 220 of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Outpatient Surgery Building, where several other medical offices are located. The address is 25751 McBean Parkway, Valencia, 91355. The clinic phone number is (661) 200-1710.

Mort Rizvi, MD, will be the medical director of the new clinic. Dr. Rizvi is fellowship-trained in hand surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, and craniofacial pediatric plastic surgery.

“I’m looking forward to the opening of this new clinic and serving the patients of the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Dr. Rizvi. “In today’s world hand and repetitive motion injuries are more and more common. Treating those injuries appropriately and effectively can be critical to quality of life.”

More information can be found at SCVhand.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

New Medical Clinic Coming to Henry Mayo

New Medical Clinic Coming to Henry Mayo
Friday, Jun 12, 2020
The new Henry Mayo Newhall Center for Hand and Reconstructive Surgery will be opening in Valencia on Tuesday, June 16.
FULL STORY...

June 26: Smith, Insurance Commissioner Partner for Tele-Town Hall on Small Business Resources

June 26: Smith, Insurance Commissioner Partner for Tele-Town Hall on Small Business Resources
Friday, Jun 12, 2020
In partnership with the CA Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a tele-town hall on insurance issues and available resources for small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic emergency on June 26, 2020.
FULL STORY...

June 12: Santa Clarita Artists Association Virtual Reception

June 12: Santa Clarita Artists Association Virtual Reception
Thursday, Jun 11, 2020
The Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) will hold its first virtual reception Friday from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

SCV Chamber’s Nonprofit Council Provides Networking, Collaboration

SCV Chamber’s Nonprofit Council Provides Networking, Collaboration
Thursday, Jun 11, 2020
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Nonprofit Council announced Thursday its plan of action to bring nonprofit leaders together to receive information designed for professional growth, learn about the latest nonprofit trends and regulatory issues facing the sector.
FULL STORY...

Annual Michael Hoefflin Foundation’s Walk for Kids with Cancer Cancelled

Annual Michael Hoefflin Foundation’s Walk for Kids with Cancer Cancelled
Thursday, Jun 11, 2020
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 10th Annual Walk for Kids with Cancer, which was originally scheduled for March 21st at College of the Canyons.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COC Soccer Alumna Casey Wesley Now on COVID-19 Front Lines
Casey Wesley was just a freshman when she took the pitch as a member of the College of the Canyons women's soccer team for the final game of the 2011 regular season.
COC Soccer Alumna Casey Wesley Now on COVID-19 Front Lines
June 18: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting
SCV Water's Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference on Thursday, June 18, at 5:30 p.m.
June 18: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting
New Medical Clinic Coming to Henry Mayo
The new Henry Mayo Newhall Center for Hand and Reconstructive Surgery will be opening in Valencia on Tuesday, June 16.
New Medical Clinic Coming to Henry Mayo
June 17: SCV Groundwater Sustainability Plan Virtual Workshop
Join the SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency (SCV-GSA) on Wednesday, June 17, at 4:00 p.m., to learn more and to provide input on plans to sustain our water supply and recharge groundwater as we begin the process of developing a Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP).
June 17: SCV Groundwater Sustainability Plan Virtual Workshop
Message from CIF Southern Section Commissioner on Possible Return of Fall Sports
Rob Wigod, California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section's commissioner of athletics, issued an update regarding the possible return of high school sports in the fall.
Message from CIF Southern Section Commissioner on Possible Return of Fall Sports
June 17: SCV Groundwater Sustainability Plan Public Workshop
Join the SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency (SCV-GSA) on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 4:00 p.m., to learn more and to provide input on plans to sustain our water supply and recharge groundwater as we begin the process of developing a Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP).
June 17: SCV Groundwater Sustainability Plan Public Workshop
Comfort Zone | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Racism. I never knew of it, as we were protected by our parents. But evidence was always there, like the Green Book they used to get cross-country, avoiding states that might arrest them because they were a mixed couple.
Comfort Zone | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Villanueva, Diez Hold SCV Law Enforcement Town Hall
During a virtual town hall meeting, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Capt. Justin Diez discussed new policing policies, body cameras for deputies and budgetary cuts.
Villanueva, Diez Hold SCV Law Enforcement Town Hall
Deputy Struck in Canyon Country Hit-and-Run Collision
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a driver during a traffic stop in Canyon Country Thursday night. The suspect remained outstanding.
Deputy Struck in Canyon Country Hit-and-Run Collision
June 26: Smith, Insurance Commissioner Partner for Tele-Town Hall on Small Business Resources
In partnership with the CA Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a tele-town hall on insurance issues and available resources for small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic emergency on June 26, 2020.
June 26: Smith, Insurance Commissioner Partner for Tele-Town Hall on Small Business Resources
Academy Announces Next Phase of Equity, Inclusion Initiatives
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the next phase of its equity and inclusion initiative, Academy Aperture 2025.
Academy Announces Next Phase of Equity, Inclusion Initiatives
New Principals Named at Hart School District
The William S. Hart Union High School District has made several moves with principals after Academy of the Canyons Principal Dr. Pete Getz was named Director of Students Services.
New Principals Named at Hart School District
Today in SCV History (June 12)
1868 - Ravenna post office established in Soledad Canyon [story]
Ravenna depot
Reopen Our Hospitals | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Correct me if I am wrong, but I have not seen documented transmission of the coronavirus to hospitalized non-COVID-19 patients come up on the radar screen. Why? Because of strict sterile techniques used by hospitals.
Reopen Our Hospitals | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
City’s Eat Local Program Looks to Expand Restaurants onto Sidewalks, Parking Spaces
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to launch the Eat Local Program for restaurants in commercial centers that wish to expand outdoor seating on private sidewalks and private parking spaces.
City’s Eat Local Program Looks to Expand Restaurants onto Sidewalks, Parking Spaces
June 12: Santa Clarita Artists Association Virtual Reception
The Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) will hold its first virtual reception Friday from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
June 12: Santa Clarita Artists Association Virtual Reception
Castaic Brush Fire Held to 5 Acres
Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters quickly extinguished a 5-acre blaze in Castaic Thursday afternoon.
Castaic Brush Fire Held to 5 Acres
City Launches Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to present the first Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade. Residents are encouraged to design and build a miniature parade float, then capture a photo of it to be shared in an online photo gallery.
City Launches Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade
Vikings Band & Color Guard Surprise Seniors at Drive-Thru Graduation (Video)
Under normal circumstances the seniors of the VHS band would be performing for hundreds of their senior peers at a packed stadium at the College of the Canyons.
Vikings Band & Color Guard Surprise Seniors at Drive-Thru Graduation (Video)
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 139,281 Cases Statewide, 2,653 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 1,857 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,653 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 162 more than reported Wednesday.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 139,281 Cases Statewide, 2,653 Cases in SCV
Annual Independence Day 5K, 10K to Go Virtual
Due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic and in the interest of public safety, the annual Independence Day Classic Races put on by the Santa Clarita Runners on the Fourth of July have been cancelled.
Annual Independence Day 5K, 10K to Go Virtual
SCV Chamber’s Nonprofit Council Provides Networking, Collaboration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Nonprofit Council announced Thursday its plan of action to bring nonprofit leaders together to receive information designed for professional growth, learn about the latest nonprofit trends and regulatory issues facing the sector.
SCV Chamber’s Nonprofit Council Provides Networking, Collaboration
Public Health Officials Correct Val Verde COVID-19 Spike
After seeing a spike in coronavirus cases in Val Verde over the last couple of days, L.A. County Department of Public Health officials have corrected the numbers, bringing the total from 99 back down to 23.
Public Health Officials Correct Val Verde COVID-19 Spike
Annual Michael Hoefflin Foundation’s Walk for Kids with Cancer Cancelled
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 10th Annual Walk for Kids with Cancer, which was originally scheduled for March 21st at College of the Canyons.
Annual Michael Hoefflin Foundation’s Walk for Kids with Cancer Cancelled
%d bloggers like this: