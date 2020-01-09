New ‘Scenes’ Music Series to Highlight Music From Around the World

Music fans looking to expand their auditory horizons are in for a treat as the city of Santa Clarita prepares to launch a new event series in 2020 at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall. “Scenes” will debut a monthly show in January 2020 that showcases music from around the world and through the ages.

“Scenes” will recognize, celebrate and explore many diverse musical traditions that represent various cultures, music genres and the most unique regions on Earth. Many of the “music scenes” included in the new series have existed for hundreds of years, while others have only developed in the last decade or two. With hundreds of genres and sub-genres to explore, attendees are sure to experience something new each month.

The MAIN will transform to present an immersive experience for each show. Guests will view displays of music memorabilia, learn about the featured genre’s history, have the opportunity to purchase products associated with that night’s theme and more. Each show will also offer an exclusive VIP experience where ticket holders can meet the musicians prior to the concert and enjoy specialty foods linked to the featured music scene.

“Scenes” will make its debut on Friday, Jan. 24, with “A Journey through the Polynesian Islands.” The series will take place on the fourth Friday of each month at The MAIN (24266 Main Street, Santa Clarita, CA 91321).

Attendees will be able to visit with the artists and vendors in the lobby beginning at 7:30 p.m., prior to the performance at 8:00 p.m. General admission is $15 and VIP access can be purchased for $20 per person while available.

For more information on SCENES, or to purchase tickets, please visit AtTheMain.org.